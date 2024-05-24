Oceania Healthcare CEO Augments Shareholding

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. (AU:OCA) has released an update.

Brent Pattison, CEO of Oceania Healthcare Limited, has increased his holdings in the company through the acquisition of 38,125 ordinary shares, as part of the company’s long term incentive scheme. The transaction, dated May 24, 2024, boosts his total ownership to 404,037 shares, with no derivative interests reported.

