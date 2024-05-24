News & Insights

Stocks

Oceania Healthcare CEO Augments Shareholding

May 24, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. (AU:OCA) has released an update.

Brent Pattison, CEO of Oceania Healthcare Limited, has increased his holdings in the company through the acquisition of 38,125 ordinary shares, as part of the company’s long term incentive scheme. The transaction, dated May 24, 2024, boosts his total ownership to 404,037 shares, with no derivative interests reported.

For further insights into AU:OCA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.