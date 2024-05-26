Oceania Healthcare Announces Upcoming Annual Meeting

News & Insights

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. (AU:OCA) has released an update.

Oceania Healthcare Ltd. is set to hold its Annual Meeting on June 27, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of four directors and the authorization of directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration for the next year. Shareholders can participate either in person in Auckland or online, with voting options available remotely ahead of the meeting. The directors up for re-election have been endorsed by the Board, which deems them independent under NZX Listing Rules.

