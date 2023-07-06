News & Insights

OceanGate suspends operations after Titanic tourist sub implosion

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID HISCOCK

July 06, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - OceanGate, the company that managed the tourist submersible that imploded during a dive to the century-old wreck of the Titanic, has suspended all exploration and commercial operations, its website showed on Thursday.

The company did not provide any details. U.S. and Canadian authorities are investigating the cause of the June undersea implosion, which killed all five people aboard.

