Markets
OCFC

OceanFirst Stock Slips 6.6% After Merger And Strategic Investment Announcement

December 30, 2025 — 11:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) shares fell 6.64%, trading at $18.29, down $1.30, following news that the bank holding company entered a merger agreement with Flushing Financial Corporation and received a $225 million strategic investment from Warburg Pincus.

The announcement detailed that OceanFirst and Flushing will combine in a transaction expected to create a stronger regional banking platform, while Warburg Pincus' investment is designed to support growth initiatives and enhance the combined company's capital position.

On the day of the announcement, OCFC opened near $19.50, dipped to an intraday low of $17.85, and saw a high of $19.60, compared with a previous close of $19.59 on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was heavier than average, reflecting investor reaction to the merger and strategicinvestment news OceanFirst Financial's 52-week range is approximately $15.20 - $22.40.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OCFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.