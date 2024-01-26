OceanFirst Financial Preferred Stock Series A About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 1/30/24, OceanFirst Financial Corp's 7.00% Dep Shares Fix Float Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A (Symbol: OCFCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 2/15/24. As a percentage of OCFCP's recent share price of $24.98, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of OCFCP to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when OCFCP shares open for trading on 1/30/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.01%, which compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCFCP shares, versus OCFC:
Below is a dividend history chart for OCFCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on OceanFirst Financial Corp's 7.00% Dep Shares Fix Float Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A:
In Friday trading, OceanFirst Financial Corp's 7.00% Dep Shares Fix Float Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A (Symbol: OCFCP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OCFC) are up about 1.1%.
