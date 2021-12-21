OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.76, changing hands as high as $21.94 per share. OceanFirst Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OCFC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.06 per share, with $25.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.