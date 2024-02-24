OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Price Target Increased by 5.33% to 21.13

The average one-year price target for OceanFirst Financial (NasdaqGS:OCFC) has been revised to 21.13 / share. This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 20.06 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.55% from the latest reported closing price of 15.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in OceanFirst Financial. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCFC is 0.12%, a decrease of 17.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 51,528K shares. The put/call ratio of OCFC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,780K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 3.86% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,590K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing a decrease of 9.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,505K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 23.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,386K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,379K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235K shares, representing an increase of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCFC by 89.21% over the last quarter.

OceanFirst Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.2 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.