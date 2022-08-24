OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

OceanFirst Financial in Focus

Based in Red Bank, OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -7.88%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.2 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.91%. In comparison, the Financial - Savings and Loan industry's yield is 2.58%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.61%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.80 is up 17.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.86%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. OceanFirst's current payout ratio is 34%, meaning it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, OCFC expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.32 per share, with earnings expected to increase 24.73% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, OCFC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



