OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.17

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will pay a dividend of US$0.17 on the 19th of November. The dividend yield will be 2.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

OceanFirst Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, OceanFirst Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 37%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

OceanFirst Financial Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:OCFC Historic Dividend November 4th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.48 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see OceanFirst Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. OceanFirst Financial definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

OceanFirst Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 8 analysts we track are forecasting for OceanFirst Financial for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

