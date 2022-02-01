OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will pay a dividend of US$0.17 on the 18th of February. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

OceanFirst Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, OceanFirst Financial's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 2.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:OCFC Historic Dividend February 1st 2022

OceanFirst Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.48 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see OceanFirst Financial has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for OceanFirst Financial's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

OceanFirst Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 9 analysts we track are forecasting for OceanFirst Financial for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

