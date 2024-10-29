News & Insights

OceanFirst Financial Corp's Preferred Stock Series A About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

October 29, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

On 10/31/24, OceanFirst Financial Corp's 7.00% Dep Shares Fix Float Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A (Symbol: OCFCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 11/15/24. As a percentage of OCFCP's recent share price of $25.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of OCFCP to trade 1.73% lower — all else being equal — when OCFCP shares open for trading on 10/31/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.88%, which compares to an average yield of 6.49% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCFCP shares, versus OCFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for OCFCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on OceanFirst Financial Corp's 7.00% Dep Shares Fix Float Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A:

In Tuesday trading, OceanFirst Financial Corp's 7.00% Dep Shares Fix Float Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A (Symbol: OCFCP) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OCFC) are down about 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

