OceanFirst Financial Corp's Preferred Stock Series A About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for OCFCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on OceanFirst Financial Corp's 7.00% Dep Shares Fix Float Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A:
In Tuesday trading, OceanFirst Financial Corp's 7.00% Dep Shares Fix Float Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A (Symbol: OCFCP) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OCFC) are down about 1.2%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Dow Component Preferreds
HBM Options Chain
Dollar Tree Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.