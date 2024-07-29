OceanFirst Financial Corp's Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for OCFCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on OceanFirst Financial Corp's 7.00% Dep Shares Fix Float Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A:
In Monday trading, OceanFirst Financial Corp's 7.00% Dep Shares Fix Float Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Ser A (Symbol: OCFCP) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OCFC) are down about 2.8%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Funds Holding MOHO
MWA shares outstanding history
Funds Holding MSL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.