OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OCFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that OCFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.21, the dividend yield is 2.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCFC was $23.21, representing a -9.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.76 and a 65.08% increase over the 52 week low of $14.06.

OCFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). OCFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports OCFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.19%, compared to an industry average of 21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ocfc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.