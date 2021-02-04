OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OCFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that OCFC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCFC was $18.92, representing a -20.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.84 and a 63.07% increase over the 52 week low of $11.60.

OCFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). OCFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports OCFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.33%, compared to an industry average of 12%.

