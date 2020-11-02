OceanFirst Financial Corp. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

There's been a notable change in appetite for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 11% to US$14.97. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of US$85m missing analyst predictions by 8.6%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of US$0.10 per share, a substantial decline on analyst expectations of a profit. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:OCFC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from OceanFirst Financial's seven analysts is for revenues of US$359.0m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 73% to US$1.58. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$367.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.66 in 2021. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$18.71, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on OceanFirst Financial's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic OceanFirst Financial analyst has a price target of US$20.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$17.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that OceanFirst Financial's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 15%, compared to a historical growth rate of 26% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.1% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while OceanFirst Financial's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for OceanFirst Financial. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on OceanFirst Financial. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for OceanFirst Financial going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for OceanFirst Financial that you should be aware of.

