OceanFirst Financial Corp. Reports Q1 2025 Earnings with $20.5 Million Net Income, Down from Prior Year

OceanFirst Financial Corp. reports Q1 2025 net income of $20.5 million, down from $27.7 million in Q1 2024.

RED BANK, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)



(the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $20.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease from $27.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $20.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):



















For the Three Months Ended,





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,













Performance Ratios (Annualized):













2025













2024













2024











Return on average assets









0.62





%









0.61





%









0.82





%









Return on average stockholders’ equity









4.85













4.88













6.65













Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity



(a)











7.05













7.12













9.61













Return on average tangible common equity



(a)











7.40













7.47













10.09













Efficiency ratio









65.67













67.86













59.56













Net interest margin









2.90













2.69













2.81

















(a)



Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.







Core earnings



1



for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $20.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, a decrease from $25.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $22.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.





Core earnings PTPP



1



for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $32.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, as compared to $36.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $29.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:



















For the Three Months Ended,





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,













Core Ratios







1







(Annualized):

















2025





















2024





















2024















Return on average assets













0.62





%













0.65





%













0.76





%









Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity













7.00

















7.51

















8.91













Return on average tangible common equity













7.34

















7.89

















9.36













Efficiency ratio













65.81

















67.74

















61.05













Core diluted earnings per share









$





0.35













$





0.38













$





0.44













Core PTPP diluted earnings per share













0.56

















0.51

















0.62

















Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:









Margin Expansion:



Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 2.90%, from 2.69%, and net interest income increased by $3.3 million to $86.7 million driven by a decrease in total cost of deposits to 2.06% from 2.32% in the linked quarter.



Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 2.90%, from 2.69%, and net interest income increased by $3.3 million to $86.7 million driven by a decrease in total cost of deposits to 2.06% from 2.32% in the linked quarter.





Commercial Loans:



Commercial and industrial loans increased $95.1 million, or 6.1% as compared to the linked quarter. Additionally, the total commercial loan pipeline increased 90% to $375.6 million from $197.5 million in the linked quarter.



Commercial and industrial loans increased $95.1 million, or 6.1% as compared to the linked quarter. Additionally, the total commercial loan pipeline increased 90% to $375.6 million from $197.5 million in the linked quarter.





Provision for Credit Losses:



Provision for credit losses was $5.3 million reflecting a net loan reserve build of $5.2 million, primarily driven by elevated uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions. This resulted in an increase of five basis points in the allowance for loan credit losses to total loans to 0.78%. Criticized and classified loans decreased by 5% to $149.3 million compared to the linked quarter, providing strong evidence of stable credit performance for the Company’s loan portfolio.







Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflect a meaningful expansion of net interest income and net interest margin, continued strong asset quality metrics, and further capital accretion, including share repurchases.” Mr. Maher added, “Additionally, we understand the increased market uncertainty and volatility, but we have confidence that the Company is well-positioned. Finally, we are pleased that the first quarter talent recruiting season has resulted in a robust addition of commercial banking talent. Reflecting the strength of the commercial banking platform we have built, 36 highly experienced commercial bankers have joined OceanFirst this year.”





The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 113th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on May 16, 2025 to common stockholders of record on May 5, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors also previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on May 15, 2025 to preferred stockholders of record on April 30, 2025. The Company has notified the preferred stockholders that it intends to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock in full on May 15, 2025.









1



Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden opening provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.











Results of Operations









The current quarter was impacted by a decrease in average interest earning assets and liabilities, benefited from funding cost repricing efforts, and included a sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million, which had related charge-offs of $720,000. Additionally, the current quarter included non-recurring benefits of $842,000 in other income and $1.3 million in normal incentive related adjustments.









Net Interest Income and Margin











Three months ended March 31, 2025





vs.





March 31, 2024







Net interest income increased to $86.7 million, from $86.2 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.90%, from 2.81%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.03% and 0.04%, respectively. Net interest margin increased primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds outpacing the decrease in yield on average interest-earning assets.





Average interest-earning assets decreased by $238.4 million primarily due to a decrease in commercial loans and securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets decreased to 5.13%, from 5.26%.





The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.78%, from 3.03%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits decreased 25 basis points to 2.06%, from 2.31%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $226.1 million, primarily due to decreases in savings, time deposits and other borrowings, largely offset by an increase in FHLB advances.







Three months ended March 31, 2025





vs.





December 31, 2024







Net interest income increased by $3.3 million and net interest margin increased to 2.90%, from 2.69%, primarily reflecting the impact of deposit repricing. Net interest income included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.03% in the current quarter and none in the prior quarter.





Average interest-earning assets decreased by $219.5 million, primarily due to decreases in securities and interest-earning cash deposits. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.13%, from 5.15%.





Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $211.3 million, primarily due to decreases in deposits and other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.78%, from 3.04%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.06%, from 2.32%.









Provision for Credit Losses









Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $5.3 million, as compared to $591,000 for the corresponding prior year period and $3.5 million for the linked quarter. The linked quarter included a $1.4 million initial provision for credit losses related to the acquisition of Spring Garden. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by elevated uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions.





Net loan charge-offs were $636,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $349,000 for the corresponding prior year period and net loan recoveries of $158,000 in the linked quarter. The current quarter includes charge-offs of $720,000 related to the sale of $5.1 million non-performing residential and consumer loans. Refer to “Results of Operations” section for further discussion.









Non-interest Income











Three months ended March 31, 2025





vs.





March 31, 2024







Other income decreased to $11.3 million, as compared to $12.3 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $205,000 related to net gains on equity investments in the current quarter. The prior year other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $3.1 million related to net gains on equity investments and a gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business.





Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $1.8 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $501,000, commercial loan swap income of $482,000, and an increase in non-recurring other income of $842,000 as noted above.







Three months ended March 31, 2025





vs.





December 31, 2024







Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $1.2 million from $12.2 million in the linked quarter. The primary drivers were decreases in fees and service charges of $1.5 million, primarily due to lower title fee income as a result of seasonality, and income from bank owned life insurance of $686,000, related to non-recurring death benefits of $768,000 in the linked quarter. This was partly offset by increases in commercial loan swap income of $534,000 and non-recurring other income of $842,000 noted above.









Non-interest Expense











Three months ended March 31, 2025





vs.





March 31, 2024







Operating expenses increased to $64.3 million, as compared to $58.7 million. Operating expenses in the prior year were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $418,000 from an FDIC special assessment.





Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $6.0 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $4.0 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year and annual merit increases. Additional drivers were increases in other operating expenses of $1.0 million, due to additional loan servicing expense, and increases in data processing expense of $691,000, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year.







Three months ended March 31, 2025





vs.





December 31, 2024







Operating expenses in the linked quarter were $64.8 million and were adversely impacted by non-core items of $110,000 from merger-related expenses. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $445,000. This included a decrease in normal incentive related adjustments of $1.3 million, offset by annual merit increases during the year. Additionally, there were decreases in other operating expense of $840,000, mostly related to lower title costs and marketing of $507,000. This was partly offset by an increase in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $466,000.









Income Tax Expense









The provision for income taxes was $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million for the same prior year period and $5.1 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 24.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 27.1% for the same prior year period and 18.7% for the linked quarter. The prior year’s effective tax rate was negatively impacted by 3.0% due to a one-time write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million. The linked quarter’s effective tax rate was positively impacted by utilization of higher tax credits.









Financial Condition











March 31, 2025





vs.





December 31, 2024







Total assets decreased by $112.0 million to $13.31 billion, from $13.42 billion, primarily due to decreases in total debt securities. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased by $81.3 million to $746.2 million, from $827.5 million, primarily due to principal reductions, maturities and calls. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $40.4 million to $1.01 billion, from $1.05 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Loans held-for-sale decreased by $11.5 million to $9.7 million from $21.2 million. Total loans increased by $7.2 million to $10.13 billion, from $10.12 billion, while the loan pipeline increased by $197.8 million to $504.4 million, from $306.7 million. Other assets decreased by $14.9 million to $170.8 million, from $185.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.





Total liabilities decreased by $118.3 million to $11.60 billion, from $11.72 billion primarily related to a funding mix-shift. Deposits increased by $110.7 million to $10.18 billion, from $10.07 billion, primarily due to increases in non-interest bearing, savings and time deposits. Time deposits increased to $2.12 billion, from $2.08 billion, representing 20.8% and 20.7% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in brokered time deposits of $295.8 million, offset by a decrease in retail time deposits of $251.1 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.5%, as compared to 100.5%. FHLB advances decreased by $181.6 million to $891.0 million, from $1.07 billion partly driven by a shift to slightly favorably priced brokered deposits.





Other liabilities decreased by $58.0 million to $240.4 million, from $298.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.





Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at March 31, 2025, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which remained at 11.2%.





Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.71 billion, as compared to $1.70 billion, primarily reflecting net income, partially offset by capital returns comprising of dividends and share repurchases. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 398,395 shares totaling $6.9 million representing a weighted average cost of $17.20. The Company had 1,228,863 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $2.6 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.





The Company’s tangible common equity



2



increased by $7.3 million to $1.12 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.84% at March 31, 2025, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 14 basis points during the quarter to 8.76%, primarily due to the drivers described above.





Book value per common share increased to $29.27, as compared to $29.08. Tangible book value per common share



2



increased to $19.16, as compared to $18.98.









2



Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.











Asset Quality











March 31, 2025





vs.





December 31, 2024







The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $37.0 million, from $35.5 million, and represented 0.37% and 0.35% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 213.14%, as compared to 207.19%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans increased to $46.2 million, from $36.6 million, primarily related to commercial loans. Criticized and classified assets, including other real estate owned, decreased to $151.2 million, from $159.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.78% of total loans, as compared to 0.73%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.





The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $29.2 million, from $27.6 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 269.43%, as compared to 266.73%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, increased to $35.8 million, from $33.6 million.









Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.









Annual Meeting









The Company previously announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Voting before the meeting is encouraged, even for stockholders planning to participate in the virtual webcast. Votes may be submitted by telephone or online according to the instructions on the proxy card or by mail. A link to the live webcast is available by visiting oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. Access will begin at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time to allow time for stockholders to log-in with the control number provided on the proxy card prior to the 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time scheduled start. Eligible stockholders may also vote during the live meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OCFC2025 by entering the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card or notice. As a reminder, participants of the meeting are not required to vote. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.









Conference Call









As previously announced, the Company will host anearnings conference callon Friday, April 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 934356. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (855) 762-8306, from one hour after the end of the call until May 2, 2025. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at



www.oceanfirst.com



in the Investor Relations section.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to



www.oceanfirst.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



















OceanFirst Financial





Corp





.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL





CONDITION











(dollars in thousands)



























March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024

























(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)













Assets



































Cash and due from banks









$





163,721













$





123,615













$





130,422













Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value













746,168

















827,500

















744,944













Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $898 at March 31, 2025, $967 at December 31, 2024, and $1,058 at March 31, 2024 (estimated fair value of $926,075 at March 31, 2025, $952,917 at December 31, 2024, and $1,029,965 at March 31, 2024)













1,005,476

















1,045,875

















1,128,666













Equity investments













87,365

















84,104

















103,201













Restricted equity investments, at cost













102,172

















108,634

















85,689













Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $78,798 at March 31, 2025, $73,607 at December 31, 2024, and $67,173 at March 31, 2024













10,058,072

















10,055,429

















10,068,209













Loans held-for-sale













9,698

















21,211

















4,702













Interest and dividends receivable













44,843

















45,914

















52,502













Other real estate owned













1,917

















1,811

















—













Premises and equipment, net













114,588

















115,256

















119,211













Bank owned life insurance













269,398

















270,208

















266,615













Assets held for sale













—

















—

















28













Goodwill













523,308

















523,308

















506,146













Intangibles













11,740

















12,680

















8,669













Other assets













170,812

















185,702

















199,974













Total assets









$





13,309,278













$





13,421,247













$





13,418,978















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



































Deposits









$





10,177,023













$





10,066,342













$





10,236,851













Federal Home Loan Bank advances













891,021

















1,072,611

















658,436













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers













65,132

















60,567

















66,798













Other borrowings













197,808

















197,546

















425,722













Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance













28,789

















23,031

















28,187













Other liabilities













240,388

















298,393

















337,147













Total liabilities













11,600,161

















11,718,490

















11,753,141













Stockholders’ equity:

































OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity













1,708,322

















1,701,650

















1,665,112













Non-controlling interest













795

















1,107

















725













Total stockholders’ equity













1,709,117

















1,702,757

















1,665,837













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





13,309,278













$





13,421,247













$





13,418,978



























OceanFirst Financial Corp





.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(in thousands, except per share amounts)



























For the Three Months Ended,





















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024

























|---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|













Interest income:



































Loans









$





133,019













$





135,438













$





137,121













Debt securities













17,270

















19,400

















19,861













Equity investments and other













3,414

















4,782

















4,620













Total interest income













153,703

















159,620

















161,602















Interest expense:



































Deposits













51,046

















59,889

















59,855













Borrowed funds













16,005

















16,402

















15,523













Total interest expense













67,051

















76,291

















75,378













Net interest income













86,652

















83,329

















86,224













Provision for credit losses













5,340

















3,467

















591













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













81,312

















79,862

















85,633















Other income:



































Bankcard services revenue













1,463

















1,595

















1,416













Trust and asset management revenue













406

















416

















526













Fees and service charges













4,712

















6,207

















4,473













Net gain on sales of loans













858

















1,076

















357













Net gain (loss) on equity investments













205

















(5





)













1,923













Net loss from other real estate operations













(16





)













(20





)













—













Income from bank owned life insurance













1,852

















2,538

















1,862













Commercial loan swap income













620

















86

















138













Other













1,153

















339

















1,591













Total other income













11,253

















12,232

















12,286















Operating expenses:



































Compensation and employee benefits













36,740

















36,602

















32,759













Occupancy













5,497

















5,280

















5,199













Equipment













921

















1,026

















1,130













Marketing













1,108

















1,615

















990













Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments













2,983

















2,517

















3,135













Data processing













6,647

















6,366

















5,956













Check card processing













1,170

















1,134

















1,050













Professional fees













2,425

















2,620

















2,732













Amortization of intangibles













940

















876

















844













Merger related expenses













—

















110

















—













Other operating expense













5,863

















6,703

















4,877













Total operating expenses













64,294

















64,849

















58,672













Income before provision for income taxes













28,271

















27,245

















39,247













Provision for income taxes













6,808

















5,083

















10,637













Net income













21,463

















22,162

















28,610













Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest













(46





)













253

















(57





)









Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.













21,509

















21,909

















28,667













Dividends on preferred shares













1,004

















1,004

















1,004













Net income available to common stockholders









$





20,505













$





20,905













$





27,663













Basic earnings per share









$





0.35













$





0.36













$





0.47













Diluted earnings per share









$





0.35













$





0.36













$





0.47













Average basic shares outstanding













58,102

















58,026

















58,789













Average diluted shares outstanding













58,111

















58,055

















58,791



























OceanFirst Financial Corp.













SELECTED





LOAN





AND DEPOSIT DATA











(dollars in thousands)





















LOANS RECEIVABLE



















At





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024















Commercial:





















































Commercial real estate - investor













$





5,200,137













$





5,287,683













$





5,273,159













$





5,324,994













$





5,322,755













Commercial and industrial:





















































Commercial and industrial - real estate



(1)















896,647

















902,219

















841,930

















857,710

















914,582













Commercial and industrial - non-real estate



(1)















748,575

















647,945

















660,879

















616,400

















677,176













Total commercial and industrial













1,645,222

















1,550,164

















1,502,809

















1,474,110

















1,591,758













Total commercial













6,845,359

















6,837,847

















6,775,968

















6,799,104

















6,914,513













Consumer:





















































Residential real estate

















3,053,318

















3,049,763

















3,003,213

















2,977,698

















2,965,276













Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")













226,633

















230,462

















242,975

















242,526

















245,859













Total consumer













3,279,951

















3,280,225

















3,246,188

















3,220,224

















3,211,135













Total loans













10,125,310

















10,118,072

















10,022,156

















10,019,328

















10,125,648













Deferred origination costs (fees), net













11,560

















10,964

















10,508

















10,628

















9,734













Allowance for loan credit losses

















(78,798





)













(73,607





)













(69,066





)













(68,839





)













(67,173





)









Loans receivable, net









$





10,058,072













$





10,055,429













$





9,963,598













$





9,961,117













$





10,068,209













Mortgage loans serviced for others









$





222,963













$





191,279













$





142,394













$





104,136













$





89,555

















At March 31, 2025 Average Yield

















































Loan pipeline



(





2





)



:





















































Commercial





7.37





%









$





375,622













$





197,491













$





199,818













$





166,206













$





66,167













Residential real estate





6.41

















116,121

















97,385

















137,978

















80,330

















57,340













Other consumer





8.51

















12,681

















11,783

















13,788

















12,586

















13,030













Total





7.18





%









$





504,424













$





306,659













$





351,584













$





259,122













$





136,537































For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

















2025

















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024



















Average Yield

















































Loan originations:





















































Commercial



(3)







7.61





%









$





233,968













$





268,613













$





245,886













$





56,053













$





123,010













Residential real estate





6.53

















167,162

















235,370

















169,273

















121,388

















78,270













Other consumer





8.49

















15,825

















11,204

















15,760

















16,970

















11,405













Total





7.21





%









$





416,955













$





515,187













$





430,919













$





194,411













$





212,685













Loans sold













$





104,991











(4)







$





127,508













$





65,296













$





45,045













$





29,965





























(1)











During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company retrospectively reclassified loans which were previously referred to as ‘commercial real estate - owner occupied’ and ‘commercial and industrial’ to ‘commercial and industrial - real estate’ and ‘commercial and industrial - non-real estate’, respectively. Collectively, these loans are referred to as ‘commercial and industrial’.















(2)











Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.















(3)











Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $24.3 million and $76.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.















(4)











Excludes sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



























DEPOSITS















At





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Type of Account



















































Non-interest-bearing









$





1,660,738













$





1,617,182













$





1,638,447













$





1,632,521













$





1,639,828













Interest-bearing checking













4,006,653

















4,000,553

















3,896,348

















3,667,837

















3,865,699













Money market













1,337,570

















1,301,197

















1,288,555

















1,210,312

















1,150,979













Savings













1,052,504

















1,066,438

















1,071,946

















1,115,688

















1,260,309













Time deposits



(1)















2,119,558

















2,080,972

















2,220,871

















2,367,659

















2,320,036













Total deposits









$





10,177,023













$





10,066,342













$





10,116,167













$





9,994,017













$





10,236,851





























(1)











Includes brokered time deposits of $370.5 million, $74.7 million, $201.0 million, $401.6 million, and $543.4 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.





















OceanFirst Financial Corp.













ASSET QUALITY











(dollars in thousands)



























March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,















ASSET QUALITY









(1)



















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024















Non-performing loans:

















































Commercial real estate - investor









$





23,595













$





17,000













$





12,478













$





19,761













$





21,507













Commercial and industrial:

















































Commercial and industrial - real estate













4,690

















4,787

















4,368

















4,081

















3,355













Commercial and industrial - non-real estate













22

















32

















122

















434

















567













Total commercial and industrial













4,712

















4,819

















4,490

















4,515

















3,922













Residential real estate













5,709

















10,644

















9,108

















7,213

















7,181













Other consumer













2,954

















3,064

















2,063

















1,933

















2,401













Total non-performing loans



(





1





)











$





36,970













$





35,527













$





28,139













$





33,422













$





35,011













Other real estate owned













1,917

















1,811

















—

















—

















—













Total non-performing assets









$





38,887













$





37,338













$





28,139













$





33,422













$





35,011













Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days









$





46,246













$





36,550













$





15,458













$





9,655













$





17,534













Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty



(





2





)



















































Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)









$





8,307













$





3,232













$





3,043













$





3,210













$





3,467













Performing













27,592

















27,631

















20,652

















20,529

















8,579













Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty



(





2





)











$





35,899













$





30,863













$





23,695













$





23,739













$





12,046













Allowance for loan credit losses









$





78,798













$





73,607













$





69,066













$





68,839













$





67,173













Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable



(





3





)















0.78





%













0.73





%













0.69





%













0.69





%













0.66





%









Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans



(





3





)















213.14

















207.19

















245.45

















205.97

















191.86













Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable













0.37

















0.35

















0.28

















0.33

















0.35













Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets













0.29

















0.28

















0.21

















0.25

















0.26















Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans



















































PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses









$





21,737













$





22,006













$





15,323













$





16,058













$





16,700













Non-performing PCD loans













7,724

















7,931

















2,887

















2,841

















3,525













Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days













10,489

















2,997

















1,279

















1,188

















2,088













PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty



(





2





)















22

















23

















24

















26

















25















Asset quality, excluding PCD loans







(









4









)





















































Non-performing loans



(





1





)















29,246

















27,596

















25,252

















30,581

















31,486













Non-performing assets













31,163

















29,407

















25,252

















30,581

















31,486













Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)













35,757

















33,553

















14,179

















8,467

















15,446













Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty



(





2





)















35,877

















30,840

















23,671

















23,713

















12,021













Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans



(





3





)















269.43





%













266.73





%













273.51





%













225.10





%













213.34





%









Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable













0.29

















0.27

















0.25

















0.31

















0.31













Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets













0.23

















0.22

















0.19

















0.23

















0.23





























(1)











The quarter ended March 31, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million and the quarter ended September 30, 2024 included the resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million.















(2)











Balances have been revised to represent only modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023.















(3)











Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $5.6 million, $6.0 million, $5.7 million, $6.1 million and $7.0 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.















(4)











All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.



























NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES















For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024















Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:

















































Loan charge-offs









$





(798





)









$





(55





)









$





(124





)









$





(1,600





)









$





(441





)









Recoveries on loans













162

















213

















212

















148

















92













Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries









$





(636





)









$





158













$





88













$





(1,452





)









$





(349





)









Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized)













0.03





%













NM





*













NM





*













0.06





%













0.01





%









Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:

















































Commercial









$





25













$





92













$





129













$





(1,576





)







(1)







$





(35





)









Residential real estate













(720





)







(2)











(17





)













(6





)













87

















66













Other consumer













59

















83

















(35





)













37

















(380





)









Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries









$





(636





)









$





158













$





88













$





(1,452





)









$





(349





)

























(1)











The three months ended June 30, 2024 included a charge-off related to a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million.















(2)











The three months ended March 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $720,000 related to the sale of non-performing residential loans.















*











Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.

























OceanFirst Financial Corp.













ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME





























For the Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024













(dollars in thousands)













Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/









Cost







(1)















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/









Cost







(1)















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/









Cost







(1)















Assets:



















































































Interest-earning assets:

















































































Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments









$





95,439













$





983









4.18





%









$





195,830













$





2,415









4.91





%









$





163,192













$





2,226









5.49





%









Securities



(2)















2,003,206

















19,701









3.99

















2,116,911

















21,767









4.09

















2,098,421

















22,255









4.27













Loans receivable, net



(3)



















































































Commercial













6,781,005

















98,260









5.88

















6,794,158

















101,003









5.91

















6,925,048

















104,421









6.06













Residential real estate













3,065,679

















31,270









4.08

















3,049,092

















30,455









4.00

















2,974,468

















28,596









3.85













Other consumer













228,553

















3,489









6.19

















236,161

















3,980









6.70

















248,396

















4,104









6.65













Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees













(61,854





)













—









—

















(60,669





)













—









—

















(59,141





)













—









—













Loans receivable, net













10,013,383

















133,019









5.37

















10,018,742

















135,438









5.38

















10,088,771

















137,121









5.46













Total interest-earning assets













12,112,028

















153,703









5.13

















12,331,483

















159,620









5.15

















12,350,384

















161,602









5.26













Non-interest-earning assets













1,199,865

































1,213,569

































1,206,336





























Total assets









$





13,311,893





























$





13,545,052





























$





13,556,720































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:



















































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































































Interest-bearing checking









$





4,135,952

















21,433









2.10





%









$





4,050,428

















22,750









2.23





%









$





3,925,965

















20,795









2.13





%









Money market













1,322,003

















9,353









2.87

















1,325,119

















10,841









3.25

















1,092,003

















9,172









3.38













Savings













1,058,015

















1,785









0.68

















1,070,816

















2,138









0.79

















1,355,718

















4,462









1.32













Time deposits













1,916,109

















18,475









3.91

















2,212,750

















24,160









4.34

















2,414,063

















25,426









4.24













Total













8,432,079

















51,046









2.46

















8,659,113

















59,889









2.75

















8,787,749

















59,855









2.74













FHLB Advances













996,293

















11,359









4.62

















854,748

















10,030









4.67

















644,818

















7,771









4.85













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













64,314

















428









2.70

















76,856

















513









2.66

















68,500

















411









2.41













Other borrowings













283,150

















4,218









6.04

















396,412

















5,859









5.88

















500,901

















7,341









5.89













Total borrowings













1,343,757

















16,005









4.83

















1,328,016

















16,402









4.91

















1,214,219

















15,523









5.14













Total interest-bearing liabilities













9,775,836

















67,051









2.78

















9,987,129

















76,291









3.04

















10,001,968

















75,378









3.03













Non-interest-bearing deposits













1,597,972

































1,627,376

































1,634,583





























Non-interest-bearing liabilities













222,951

































227,221

































247,129





























Total liabilities













11,596,759

































11,841,726

































11,883,680





























Stockholders’ equity













1,715,134

































1,703,326

































1,673,040





























Total liabilities and equity









$





13,311,893





























$





13,545,052





























$





13,556,720





























Net interest income

















$





86,652

























$





83,329

























$





86,224

















Net interest rate spread



(4)



























2.35





%

























2.11





%

























2.23





%









Net interest margin



(5)



























2.90





%

























2.69





%

























2.81





%









Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)

























2.06





%

























2.32





%

























2.31





%

























(1)











Average yields and costs are annualized.















(2)











Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.















(3)











Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.















(4)











Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.















(5)











Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





















OceanFirst Financial Corp.













SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA











(in thousands, except per share amounts)



























March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Selected Financial Condition Data:



















































Total assets









$





13,309,278













$





13,421,247













$





13,488,483













$





13,321,755













$





13,418,978













Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value













746,168

















827,500

















911,753

















721,484

















744,944













Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses













1,005,476

















1,045,875

















1,075,131

















1,105,843

















1,128,666













Equity investments













87,365

















84,104

















95,688

















104,132

















103,201













Restricted equity investments, at cost













102,172

















108,634

















98,545

















92,679

















85,689













Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses













10,058,072

















10,055,429

















9,963,598

















9,961,117

















10,068,209













Deposits













10,177,023

















10,066,342

















10,116,167

















9,994,017

















10,236,851













Federal Home Loan Bank advances













891,021

















1,072,611

















891,860

















789,337

















658,436













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings













262,940

















258,113

















501,090

















504,490

















492,520













Total stockholders’ equity













1,709,117

















1,702,757

















1,694,508

















1,676,669

















1,665,837



































For the Three Months Ended,





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Selected Operating Data:



















































Interest income









$





153,703













$





159,620













$





161,525













$





159,426













$





161,602













Interest expense













67,051

















76,291

















79,306

















77,163

















75,378













Net interest income













86,652

















83,329

















82,219

















82,263

















86,224













Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden)













5,340

















2,041

















517

















3,114

















591













Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses













—

















1,426

















—

















—

















—













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













81,312

















79,862

















81,702

















79,149

















85,633













Other income (excluding equity investments and sale of trust)













11,048

















12,237

















11,826

















10,098

















9,201













Net gain (loss) on equity investments













205

















(5





)













1,420

















887

















1,923













Net gain on sale of trust business













—

















—

















1,438

















—

















1,162













Operating expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses)













64,294

















64,739

















62,067

















58,620

















58,254













FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















—

















418













Merger related expenses













—

















110

















1,669

















—

















—













Income before provision for income taxes













28,271

















27,245

















32,650

















31,514

















39,247













Provision for income taxes













6,808

















5,083

















7,464

















7,082

















10,637













Net income













21,463

















22,162

















25,186

















24,432

















28,610













Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest













(46





)













253

















70

















59

















(57





)









Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.









$





21,509













$





21,909













$





25,116













$





24,373













$





28,667













Net income available to common stockholders









$





20,505













$





20,905













$





24,112













$





23,369













$





27,663













Diluted earnings per share









$





0.35













$





0.36













$





0.42













$





0.40













$





0.47













Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income









$





219













$





20













$





741













$





1,086













$





921



































At or For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,





















2025













2024













2024













2024













2024













Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data







(1) (2)







:





















































Performance Ratios (Annualized):



















































Return on average assets



(3)











0.62





%









0.61





%









0.71





%









0.70





%









0.82





%









Return on average tangible assets



(3) (4)











0.65













0.64













0.74













0.73













0.85













Return on average stockholders’ equity



(3)











4.85













4.88













5.68













5.61













6.65













Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity



(3) (4)











7.05













7.12













8.16













8.10













9.61













Return on average tangible common equity



(3) (4)











7.40













7.47













8.57













8.51













10.09













Stockholders’ equity to total assets









12.84













12.69













12.56













12.59













12.41













Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets



(4)











9.19













9.06













9.10













9.08













8.92













Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(4)











8.76













8.62













8.68













8.64













8.49













Net interest rate spread









2.35













2.11













2.06













2.11













2.23













Net interest margin









2.90













2.69













2.67













2.71













2.81













Operating expenses to average assets









1.96













1.90













1.89













1.75













1.74













Efficiency ratio



(5)











65.67













67.86













65.77













62.86













59.56













Loan-to-deposit ratio









99.50













100.50













99.10













100.30













98.90



































At or For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Trust and Asset Management:



















































Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)









$





149,106













$





147,956













$





152,797













$





150,519













$





236,891













Nest Egg AUA/M













453,803

















431,434

















430,413

















403,647

















407,478













Total AUA/M













602,909

















579,390

















583,210

















554,166

















644,369















Per Share Data:



















































Cash dividends per common share









$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













$





0.20













Book value per common share at end of period













29.27

















29.08

















29.02

















28.67

















28.32













Tangible book value per common share at end of period



(4)















19.16

















18.98

















19.28

















18.93

















18.63













Common shares outstanding at end of period













58,383,525

















58,554,871

















58,397,094

















58,481,418

















58,812,498













Preferred shares outstanding at end of period













57,370

















57,370

















57,370

















57,370

















57,370













Number of full-service customer facilities:













39

















39

















39

















39

















39















Quarterly Average Balances



















































Total securities









$





2,003,206













$





2,116,911













$





2,063,633













$





2,058,711













$





2,098,421













Loans receivable, net













10,013,383

















10,018,742

















9,958,794

















10,012,491

















10,088,771













Total interest-earning assets













12,112,028

















12,331,483

















12,232,672

















12,203,776

















12,350,384













Total goodwill and intangibles













535,657

















534,942

















513,731

















514,535

















515,356













Total assets













13,311,893

















13,545,052

















13,438,696

















13,441,218

















13,556,720













Time deposits













1,916,109

















2,212,750

















2,339,370

















2,337,458

















2,414,063













Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)













10,030,051

















10,286,489

















10,175,856

















10,173,315

















10,422,332













Total borrowings













1,343,757

















1,328,016

















1,333,245

















1,325,372

















1,214,219













Total interest-bearing liabilities













9,775,836

















9,987,129

















9,874,358

















9,872,522

















10,001,968













Non-interest bearing deposits













1,597,972

















1,627,376

















1,634,743

















1,626,165

















1,634,583













Stockholders' equity













1,715,134

















1,703,326

















1,689,035

















1,674,453

















1,673,040













Tangible stockholders’ equity



(4)















1,179,477

















1,168,384

















1,175,304

















1,159,918

















1,157,684































































Quarterly Yields and Costs



















































Total securities













3.99





%













4.09





%













4.23





%













4.22





%













4.27





%









Loans receivable, net













5.37

















5.38

















5.46

















5.46

















5.46













Total interest-earning assets













5.13

















5.15

















5.26

















5.25

















5.26













Time deposits













3.91

















4.34

















4.58

















4.46

















4.24













Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)













2.06

















2.32

















2.44

















2.37

















2.31













Total borrowed funds













4.83

















4.91

















5.07

















5.19

















5.14













Total interest-bearing liabilities













2.78

















3.04

















3.20

















3.14

















3.03













Net interest spread













2.35

















2.11

















2.06

















2.11

















2.23













Net interest margin













2.90

















2.69

















2.67

















2.71

















2.81





























(1)











With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.















(2)











Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”















(3)











Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.















(4)











Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”















(5)











Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

























OceanFirst Financial Corp.













OTHER ITEMS











(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION































For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Core Earnings:



















































Net income available to common stockholders



(GAAP)











$





20,505













$





20,905













$





24,112













$





23,369













$





27,663













(Less) add non-recurring and non-core items:

















































Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses













—

















1,426

















—

















—

















—













Net (gain) loss on equity investments













(205





)













5

















(1,420





)













(887





)













(1,923





)









Net gain on sale of trust business













—

















—

















(1,438





)













—

















(1,162





)









FDIC special assessment













—

















—

















—

















—

















418













Merger related expenses













—

















110

















1,669

















—

















—













Income tax expense (benefit) on items













49

















(388





)













270

















188

















642













Core earnings



(Non-GAAP)











$





20,349













$





22,058













$





23,193













$





22,670













$





25,638













Income tax expense









$





6,808













$





5,083













$





7,464













$





7,082













$





10,637













Provision for credit losses













5,340

















3,467

















517

















3,114

















591













Less: non-core provision for credit losses













—

















1,426

















—

















—

















—













Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items













49

















(388





)













270

















188

















642













Core earnings PTPP



(Non-GAAP)











$





32,448













$





29,570













$





30,904













$





32,678













$





36,224













Core earnings diluted earnings per share









$





0.35













$





0.38













$





0.39













$





0.39













$





0.44













Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share









$





0.56













$





0.51













$





0.53













$





0.56













$





0.62































































Core Ratios (Annualized):



















































Return on average assets













0.62





%













0.65





%













0.69





%













0.68





%













0.76





%









Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity













7.00

















7.51

















7.85

















7.86

















8.91













Return on average tangible common equity













7.34

















7.89

















8.24

















8.26

















9.36













Efficiency ratio













65.81

















67.74

















66.00

















63.47

















61.05



































March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,

























2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Tangible Equity:



















































Total stockholders' equity









$





1,709,117













$





1,702,757













$





1,694,508













$





1,676,669













$





1,665,837













Less:

















































Goodwill













523,308

















523,308

















506,146

















506,146

















506,146













Intangibles













11,740

















12,680

















7,056

















7,859

















8,669













Tangible stockholders' equity













1,174,069

















1,166,769

















1,181,306

















1,162,664

















1,151,022













Less:

















































Preferred stock













55,527

















55,527

















55,527

















55,527

















55,527













Tangible common equity









$





1,118,542













$





1,111,242













$





1,125,779













$





1,107,137













$





1,095,495































































Tangible Assets:



















































Total assets









$





13,309,278













$





13,421,247













$





13,488,483













$





13,321,755













$





13,418,978













Less:

















































Goodwill













523,308

















523,308

















506,146

















506,146

















506,146













Intangibles













11,740

















12,680

















7,056

















7,859

















8,669













Tangible assets









$





12,774,230













$





12,885,259













$





12,975,281













$





12,807,750













$





12,904,163





























































Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets













9.19





%













9.06





%













9.10





%













9.08





%













8.92





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets













8.76





%













8.62





%













8.68





%













8.64





%













8.49





%















C





ompany





Contact:









Patrick S. Barrett









Chief Financial Officer









OceanFirst Financial Corp.









Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507









Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com





