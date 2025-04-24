Stocks
OCFC

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Reports Q1 2025 Earnings with $20.5 Million Net Income, Down from Prior Year

April 24, 2025 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

OceanFirst Financial Corp. reports Q1 2025 net income of $20.5 million, down from $27.7 million in Q1 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

OceanFirst Financial Corp. reported a net income of $20.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for Q1 2025, reflecting a decrease from $27.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Key performance metrics showed a slight improvement in return on average assets (0.62%) and net interest margin (2.90%), driven by an increase in net interest income, boosted by lower funding costs. Commercial loans expanded by 6.1% from the previous quarter, while the provision for credit losses grew due to concerns about macroeconomic conditions. The company maintained strong asset quality metrics, with a decreasing amount of criticized loans. Additionally, OceanFirst declared its 113th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, indicating ongoing financial stability. CEO Christopher D. Maher expressed confidence in the company's strategies amid market uncertainties.

Potential Positives

  • Net interest margin increased by 21 basis points to 2.90%, indicating improved profitability on interest earning assets.
  • Commercial and industrial loans rose by $95.1 million, or 6.1%, reflecting strong growth in the lending portfolio.
  • The Company declared its 113th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Strengthened capital position as demonstrated by a tangible common equity increase to $1.12 billion and a common equity tier one capital ratio at 11.2%, maintaining “well-capitalized” status.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income available to common stockholders decreased significantly from $27.7 million (or $0.47 per diluted share) in the prior year to $20.5 million (or $0.35 per diluted share), indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Provision for credit losses increased to $5.3 million, compared to only $591,000 in the same quarter last year, reflecting heightened credit risk amid macroeconomic uncertainties.
  • Operating expenses rose sharply to $64.3 million from $58.7 million in the prior year, driven by increases in compensation and benefits, which may pressure future margins.

FAQ

What is OceanFirst Financial Corp's net income for Q1 2025?

OceanFirst Financial Corp reported a net income of $20.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did net interest margin change in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 2.90% in Q1 2025, up from 2.69% in the prior quarter.

What is the recent trend in OceanFirst's commercial loans?

Commercial and industrial loans increased by $95.1 million, or 6.1%, from the previous linked quarter.

What are the declared dividends for common and preferred stockholders?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share and $0.4375 per depositary share was declared.

When is OceanFirst's Annual Meeting of Stockholders?

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for May 19, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$OCFC Insider Trading Activity

$OCFC insiders have traded $OCFC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH M. JR. MURPHY sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $30,045

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OCFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $OCFC stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RED BANK, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

(the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $20.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease from $27.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $20.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):


For the Three Months Ended,




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


Performance Ratios (Annualized):


2025


2024


2024

Return on average assets

0.62
%

0.61
%

0.82
%

Return on average stockholders’ equity

4.85


4.88


6.65

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity

(a)

7.05


7.12


9.61

Return on average tangible common equity

(a)

7.40


7.47


10.09

Efficiency ratio

65.67


67.86


59.56

Net interest margin

2.90


2.69


2.81




(a)

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.



Core earnings

1

for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $20.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, a decrease from $25.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $22.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.



Core earnings PTPP

1

for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $32.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, as compared to $36.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $29.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:


For the Three Months Ended,




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


Core Ratios



1



(Annualized):



2025




2024




2024

Return on average assets


0.62
%


0.65
%


0.76
%

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity


7.00



7.51



8.91

Return on average tangible common equity


7.34



7.89



9.36

Efficiency ratio


65.81



67.74



61.05

Core diluted earnings per share

$
0.35


$
0.38


$
0.44

Core PTPP diluted earnings per share


0.56



0.51



0.62




Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:





  • Margin Expansion:

    Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 2.90%, from 2.69%, and net interest income increased by $3.3 million to $86.7 million driven by a decrease in total cost of deposits to 2.06% from 2.32% in the linked quarter.



  • Commercial Loans:

    Commercial and industrial loans increased $95.1 million, or 6.1% as compared to the linked quarter. Additionally, the total commercial loan pipeline increased 90% to $375.6 million from $197.5 million in the linked quarter.



  • Provision for Credit Losses:

    Provision for credit losses was $5.3 million reflecting a net loan reserve build of $5.2 million, primarily driven by elevated uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions. This resulted in an increase of five basis points in the allowance for loan credit losses to total loans to 0.78%. Criticized and classified loans decreased by 5% to $149.3 million compared to the linked quarter, providing strong evidence of stable credit performance for the Company’s loan portfolio.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflect a meaningful expansion of net interest income and net interest margin, continued strong asset quality metrics, and further capital accretion, including share repurchases.” Mr. Maher added, “Additionally, we understand the increased market uncertainty and volatility, but we have confidence that the Company is well-positioned. Finally, we are pleased that the first quarter talent recruiting season has resulted in a robust addition of commercial banking talent. Reflecting the strength of the commercial banking platform we have built, 36 highly experienced commercial bankers have joined OceanFirst this year.”



The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 113th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on May 16, 2025 to common stockholders of record on May 5, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors also previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on May 15, 2025 to preferred stockholders of record on April 30, 2025. The Company has notified the preferred stockholders that it intends to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock in full on May 15, 2025.





1

Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden opening provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.





Results of Operations




The current quarter was impacted by a decrease in average interest earning assets and liabilities, benefited from funding cost repricing efforts, and included a sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million, which had related charge-offs of $720,000. Additionally, the current quarter included non-recurring benefits of $842,000 in other income and $1.3 million in normal incentive related adjustments.





Net Interest Income and Margin





Three months ended March 31, 2025


vs.


March 31, 2024



Net interest income increased to $86.7 million, from $86.2 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.90%, from 2.81%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.03% and 0.04%, respectively. Net interest margin increased primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds outpacing the decrease in yield on average interest-earning assets.



Average interest-earning assets decreased by $238.4 million primarily due to a decrease in commercial loans and securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets decreased to 5.13%, from 5.26%.



The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.78%, from 3.03%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits decreased 25 basis points to 2.06%, from 2.31%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $226.1 million, primarily due to decreases in savings, time deposits and other borrowings, largely offset by an increase in FHLB advances.




Three months ended March 31, 2025


vs.


December 31, 2024



Net interest income increased by $3.3 million and net interest margin increased to 2.90%, from 2.69%, primarily reflecting the impact of deposit repricing. Net interest income included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.03% in the current quarter and none in the prior quarter.



Average interest-earning assets decreased by $219.5 million, primarily due to decreases in securities and interest-earning cash deposits. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.13%, from 5.15%.



Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $211.3 million, primarily due to decreases in deposits and other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.78%, from 3.04%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.06%, from 2.32%.





Provision for Credit Losses




Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $5.3 million, as compared to $591,000 for the corresponding prior year period and $3.5 million for the linked quarter. The linked quarter included a $1.4 million initial provision for credit losses related to the acquisition of Spring Garden. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by elevated uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions.



Net loan charge-offs were $636,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $349,000 for the corresponding prior year period and net loan recoveries of $158,000 in the linked quarter. The current quarter includes charge-offs of $720,000 related to the sale of $5.1 million non-performing residential and consumer loans. Refer to “Results of Operations” section for further discussion.





Non-interest Income





Three months ended March 31, 2025


vs.


March 31, 2024



Other income decreased to $11.3 million, as compared to $12.3 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $205,000 related to net gains on equity investments in the current quarter. The prior year other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $3.1 million related to net gains on equity investments and a gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business.



Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $1.8 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $501,000, commercial loan swap income of $482,000, and an increase in non-recurring other income of $842,000 as noted above.




Three months ended March 31, 2025


vs.


December 31, 2024



Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $1.2 million from $12.2 million in the linked quarter. The primary drivers were decreases in fees and service charges of $1.5 million, primarily due to lower title fee income as a result of seasonality, and income from bank owned life insurance of $686,000, related to non-recurring death benefits of $768,000 in the linked quarter. This was partly offset by increases in commercial loan swap income of $534,000 and non-recurring other income of $842,000 noted above.





Non-interest Expense





Three months ended March 31, 2025


vs.


March 31, 2024



Operating expenses increased to $64.3 million, as compared to $58.7 million. Operating expenses in the prior year were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $418,000 from an FDIC special assessment.



Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $6.0 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $4.0 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year and annual merit increases. Additional drivers were increases in other operating expenses of $1.0 million, due to additional loan servicing expense, and increases in data processing expense of $691,000, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year.




Three months ended March 31, 2025


vs.


December 31, 2024



Operating expenses in the linked quarter were $64.8 million and were adversely impacted by non-core items of $110,000 from merger-related expenses. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $445,000. This included a decrease in normal incentive related adjustments of $1.3 million, offset by annual merit increases during the year. Additionally, there were decreases in other operating expense of $840,000, mostly related to lower title costs and marketing of $507,000. This was partly offset by an increase in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $466,000.





Income Tax Expense




The provision for income taxes was $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million for the same prior year period and $5.1 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 24.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 27.1% for the same prior year period and 18.7% for the linked quarter. The prior year’s effective tax rate was negatively impacted by 3.0% due to a one-time write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million. The linked quarter’s effective tax rate was positively impacted by utilization of higher tax credits.





Financial Condition





March 31, 2025


vs.


December 31, 2024



Total assets decreased by $112.0 million to $13.31 billion, from $13.42 billion, primarily due to decreases in total debt securities. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased by $81.3 million to $746.2 million, from $827.5 million, primarily due to principal reductions, maturities and calls. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $40.4 million to $1.01 billion, from $1.05 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Loans held-for-sale decreased by $11.5 million to $9.7 million from $21.2 million. Total loans increased by $7.2 million to $10.13 billion, from $10.12 billion, while the loan pipeline increased by $197.8 million to $504.4 million, from $306.7 million. Other assets decreased by $14.9 million to $170.8 million, from $185.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.



Total liabilities decreased by $118.3 million to $11.60 billion, from $11.72 billion primarily related to a funding mix-shift. Deposits increased by $110.7 million to $10.18 billion, from $10.07 billion, primarily due to increases in non-interest bearing, savings and time deposits. Time deposits increased to $2.12 billion, from $2.08 billion, representing 20.8% and 20.7% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in brokered time deposits of $295.8 million, offset by a decrease in retail time deposits of $251.1 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.5%, as compared to 100.5%. FHLB advances decreased by $181.6 million to $891.0 million, from $1.07 billion partly driven by a shift to slightly favorably priced brokered deposits.



Other liabilities decreased by $58.0 million to $240.4 million, from $298.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.



Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at March 31, 2025, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which remained at 11.2%.



Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.71 billion, as compared to $1.70 billion, primarily reflecting net income, partially offset by capital returns comprising of dividends and share repurchases. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 398,395 shares totaling $6.9 million representing a weighted average cost of $17.20. The Company had 1,228,863 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $2.6 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.



The Company’s tangible common equity

2

increased by $7.3 million to $1.12 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.84% at March 31, 2025, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 14 basis points during the quarter to 8.76%, primarily due to the drivers described above.



Book value per common share increased to $29.27, as compared to $29.08. Tangible book value per common share

2

increased to $19.16, as compared to $18.98.





2

Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.





Asset Quality





March 31, 2025


vs.


December 31, 2024



The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $37.0 million, from $35.5 million, and represented 0.37% and 0.35% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 213.14%, as compared to 207.19%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans increased to $46.2 million, from $36.6 million, primarily related to commercial loans. Criticized and classified assets, including other real estate owned, decreased to $151.2 million, from $159.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.78% of total loans, as compared to 0.73%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.



The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $29.2 million, from $27.6 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 269.43%, as compared to 266.73%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, increased to $35.8 million, from $33.6 million.





Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.





Annual Meeting




The Company previously announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Voting before the meeting is encouraged, even for stockholders planning to participate in the virtual webcast. Votes may be submitted by telephone or online according to the instructions on the proxy card or by mail. A link to the live webcast is available by visiting oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. Access will begin at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time to allow time for stockholders to log-in with the control number provided on the proxy card prior to the 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time scheduled start. Eligible stockholders may also vote during the live meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OCFC2025 by entering the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card or notice. As a reminder, participants of the meeting are not required to vote. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.





Conference Call




As previously announced, the Company will host anearnings conference callon Friday, April 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 934356. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (855) 762-8306, from one hour after the end of the call until May 2, 2025. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at

www.oceanfirst.com

in the Investor Relations section.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to

www.oceanfirst.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.


OceanFirst Financial


Corp


.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL


CONDITION

(dollars in thousands)





March 31,


December 31,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024




(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


Assets






Cash and due from banks

$
163,721


$
123,615


$
130,422

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value


746,168



827,500



744,944

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $898 at March 31, 2025, $967 at December 31, 2024, and $1,058 at March 31, 2024 (estimated fair value of $926,075 at March 31, 2025, $952,917 at December 31, 2024, and $1,029,965 at March 31, 2024)


1,005,476



1,045,875



1,128,666

Equity investments


87,365



84,104



103,201

Restricted equity investments, at cost


102,172



108,634



85,689

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $78,798 at March 31, 2025, $73,607 at December 31, 2024, and $67,173 at March 31, 2024


10,058,072



10,055,429



10,068,209

Loans held-for-sale


9,698



21,211



4,702

Interest and dividends receivable


44,843



45,914



52,502

Other real estate owned


1,917



1,811






Premises and equipment, net


114,588



115,256



119,211

Bank owned life insurance


269,398



270,208



266,615

Assets held for sale












28

Goodwill


523,308



523,308



506,146

Intangibles


11,740



12,680



8,669

Other assets


170,812



185,702



199,974

Total assets

$
13,309,278


$
13,421,247


$
13,418,978


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity






Deposits

$
10,177,023


$
10,066,342


$
10,236,851

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


891,021



1,072,611



658,436

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers


65,132



60,567



66,798

Other borrowings


197,808



197,546



425,722

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance


28,789



23,031



28,187

Other liabilities


240,388



298,393



337,147

Total liabilities


11,600,161



11,718,490



11,753,141

Stockholders’ equity:






OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity


1,708,322



1,701,650



1,665,112

Non-controlling interest


795



1,107



725

Total stockholders’ equity


1,709,117



1,702,757



1,665,837

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
13,309,278


$
13,421,247


$
13,418,978































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp


.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the Three Months Ended,




March 31,


December 31,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024




|---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|


Interest income:






Loans

$
133,019


$
135,438


$
137,121

Debt securities


17,270



19,400



19,861

Equity investments and other


3,414



4,782



4,620

Total interest income


153,703



159,620



161,602


Interest expense:






Deposits


51,046



59,889



59,855

Borrowed funds


16,005



16,402



15,523

Total interest expense


67,051



76,291



75,378

Net interest income


86,652



83,329



86,224

Provision for credit losses


5,340



3,467



591

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


81,312



79,862



85,633


Other income:






Bankcard services revenue


1,463



1,595



1,416

Trust and asset management revenue


406



416



526

Fees and service charges


4,712



6,207



4,473

Net gain on sales of loans


858



1,076



357

Net gain (loss) on equity investments


205



(5
)


1,923

Net loss from other real estate operations


(16
)


(20
)





Income from bank owned life insurance


1,852



2,538



1,862

Commercial loan swap income


620



86



138

Other


1,153



339



1,591

Total other income


11,253



12,232



12,286


Operating expenses:






Compensation and employee benefits


36,740



36,602



32,759

Occupancy


5,497



5,280



5,199

Equipment


921



1,026



1,130

Marketing


1,108



1,615



990

Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments


2,983



2,517



3,135

Data processing


6,647



6,366



5,956

Check card processing


1,170



1,134



1,050

Professional fees


2,425



2,620



2,732

Amortization of intangibles


940



876



844

Merger related expenses







110






Other operating expense


5,863



6,703



4,877

Total operating expenses


64,294



64,849



58,672

Income before provision for income taxes


28,271



27,245



39,247

Provision for income taxes


6,808



5,083



10,637

Net income


21,463



22,162



28,610

Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest


(46
)


253



(57
)

Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.


21,509



21,909



28,667

Dividends on preferred shares


1,004



1,004



1,004

Net income available to common stockholders

$
20,505


$
20,905


$
27,663

Basic earnings per share

$
0.35


$
0.36


$
0.47

Diluted earnings per share

$
0.35


$
0.36


$
0.47

Average basic shares outstanding


58,102



58,026



58,789

Average diluted shares outstanding


58,111



58,055



58,791















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp.


SELECTED


LOAN


AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands)




LOANS RECEIVABLE


At




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024




2024




2024

Commercial:










Commercial real estate - investor

$
5,200,137


$
5,287,683


$
5,273,159


$
5,324,994


$
5,322,755

Commercial and industrial:










Commercial and industrial - real estate

(1)


896,647



902,219



841,930



857,710



914,582

Commercial and industrial - non-real estate

(1)


748,575



647,945



660,879



616,400



677,176

Total commercial and industrial


1,645,222



1,550,164



1,502,809



1,474,110



1,591,758

Total commercial


6,845,359



6,837,847



6,775,968



6,799,104



6,914,513

Consumer:










Residential real estate


3,053,318



3,049,763



3,003,213



2,977,698



2,965,276

Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")


226,633



230,462



242,975



242,526



245,859

Total consumer


3,279,951



3,280,225



3,246,188



3,220,224



3,211,135

Total loans


10,125,310



10,118,072



10,022,156



10,019,328



10,125,648

Deferred origination costs (fees), net


11,560



10,964



10,508



10,628



9,734

Allowance for loan credit losses


(78,798
)


(73,607
)


(69,066
)


(68,839
)


(67,173
)

Loans receivable, net

$
10,058,072


$
10,055,429


$
9,963,598


$
9,961,117


$
10,068,209

Mortgage loans serviced for others

$
222,963


$
191,279


$
142,394


$
104,136


$
89,555


At March 31, 2025 Average Yield










Loan pipeline

(


2


)

:











Commercial
7.37
%

$
375,622


$
197,491


$
199,818


$
166,206


$
66,167

Residential real estate
6.41



116,121



97,385



137,978



80,330



57,340

Other consumer
8.51



12,681



11,783



13,788



12,586



13,030

Total
7.18
%

$
504,424


$
306,659


$
351,584


$
259,122


$
136,537





































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



2025



2024




2024




2024




2024


Average Yield










Loan originations:











Commercial

(3)
7.61
%

$
233,968


$
268,613


$
245,886


$
56,053


$
123,010

Residential real estate
6.53



167,162



235,370



169,273



121,388



78,270

Other consumer
8.49



15,825



11,204



15,760



16,970



11,405

Total
7.21
%

$
416,955


$
515,187


$
430,919


$
194,411


$
212,685

Loans sold


$
104,991


(4)
$
127,508


$
65,296


$
45,045


$
29,965

























(1)

During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company retrospectively reclassified loans which were previously referred to as ‘commercial real estate - owner occupied’ and ‘commercial and industrial’ to ‘commercial and industrial - real estate’ and ‘commercial and industrial - non-real estate’, respectively. Collectively, these loans are referred to as ‘commercial and industrial’.



(2)

Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.



(3)

Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $24.3 million and $76.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.



(4)

Excludes sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.









































































































































































































DEPOSITS


At




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024




2024




2024


Type of Account










Non-interest-bearing

$
1,660,738


$
1,617,182


$
1,638,447


$
1,632,521


$
1,639,828

Interest-bearing checking


4,006,653



4,000,553



3,896,348



3,667,837



3,865,699

Money market


1,337,570



1,301,197



1,288,555



1,210,312



1,150,979

Savings


1,052,504



1,066,438



1,071,946



1,115,688



1,260,309

Time deposits

(1)


2,119,558



2,080,972



2,220,871



2,367,659



2,320,036

Total deposits

$
10,177,023


$
10,066,342


$
10,116,167


$
9,994,017


$
10,236,851













(1)

Includes brokered time deposits of $370.5 million, $74.7 million, $201.0 million, $401.6 million, and $543.4 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp.


ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)





March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



ASSET QUALITY




(1)



2025




2024




2024




2024




2024

Non-performing loans:










Commercial real estate - investor

$
23,595


$
17,000


$
12,478


$
19,761


$
21,507

Commercial and industrial:










Commercial and industrial - real estate


4,690



4,787



4,368



4,081



3,355

Commercial and industrial - non-real estate


22



32



122



434



567

Total commercial and industrial


4,712



4,819



4,490



4,515



3,922

Residential real estate


5,709



10,644



9,108



7,213



7,181

Other consumer


2,954



3,064



2,063



1,933



2,401

Total non-performing loans

(


1


)

$
36,970


$
35,527


$
28,139


$
33,422


$
35,011

Other real estate owned


1,917



1,811
















Total non-performing assets

$
38,887


$
37,338


$
28,139


$
33,422


$
35,011

Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days

$
46,246


$
36,550


$
15,458


$
9,655


$
17,534

Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

(


2


)










Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)

$
8,307


$
3,232


$
3,043


$
3,210


$
3,467

Performing


27,592



27,631



20,652



20,529



8,579

Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

(


2


)

$
35,899


$
30,863


$
23,695


$
23,739


$
12,046

Allowance for loan credit losses

$
78,798


$
73,607


$
69,066


$
68,839


$
67,173

Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable

(


3


)


0.78
%


0.73
%


0.69
%


0.69
%


0.66
%

Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans

(


3


)


213.14



207.19



245.45



205.97



191.86

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable


0.37



0.35



0.28



0.33



0.35

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets


0.29



0.28



0.21



0.25



0.26


Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans










PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses

$
21,737


$
22,006


$
15,323


$
16,058


$
16,700

Non-performing PCD loans


7,724



7,931



2,887



2,841



3,525

Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days


10,489



2,997



1,279



1,188



2,088

PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

(


2


)


22



23



24



26



25


Asset quality, excluding PCD loans



(




4




)










Non-performing loans

(


1


)


29,246



27,596



25,252



30,581



31,486

Non-performing assets


31,163



29,407



25,252



30,581



31,486

Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)


35,757



33,553



14,179



8,467



15,446

Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

(


2


)


35,877



30,840



23,671



23,713



12,021

Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans

(


3


)


269.43
%


266.73
%


273.51
%


225.10
%


213.34
%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable


0.29



0.27



0.25



0.31



0.31

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets


0.23



0.22



0.19



0.23



0.23

























(1)

The quarter ended March 31, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million and the quarter ended September 30, 2024 included the resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million.



(2)

Balances have been revised to represent only modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023.



(3)

Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $5.6 million, $6.0 million, $5.7 million, $6.1 million and $7.0 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.



(4)

All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.




































































































































































































































































NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES


For the Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024




2024




2024

Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:










Loan charge-offs

$
(798
)

$
(55
)

$
(124
)

$
(1,600
)

$
(441
)

Recoveries on loans


162



213



212



148



92

Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries

$
(636
)

$
158


$
88


$
(1,452
)

$
(349
)

Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized)


0.03
%


NM
*


NM
*


0.06
%


0.01
%

Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:










Commercial

$
25


$
92


$
129


$
(1,576
)

(1)
$
(35
)

Residential real estate


(720
)

(2)

(17
)


(6
)


87



66

Other consumer


59



83



(35
)


37



(380
)

Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries

$
(636
)

$
158


$
88


$
(1,452
)

$
(349
)





















(1)

The three months ended June 30, 2024 included a charge-off related to a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million.



(2)

The three months ended March 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $720,000 related to the sale of non-performing residential loans.



*

Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp.


ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME





For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


(dollars in thousands)


Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/




Cost



(1)


Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/




Cost



(1)


Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/




Cost



(1)


Assets:


















Interest-earning assets:


















Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments

$
95,439


$
983

4.18
%

$
195,830


$
2,415

4.91
%

$
163,192


$
2,226

5.49
%

Securities

(2)


2,003,206



19,701

3.99



2,116,911



21,767

4.09



2,098,421



22,255

4.27

Loans receivable, net

(3)


















Commercial


6,781,005



98,260

5.88



6,794,158



101,003

5.91



6,925,048



104,421

6.06

Residential real estate


3,065,679



31,270

4.08



3,049,092



30,455

4.00



2,974,468



28,596

3.85

Other consumer


228,553



3,489

6.19



236,161



3,980

6.70



248,396



4,104

6.65

Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees


(61,854
)










(60,669
)










(59,141
)








Loans receivable, net


10,013,383



133,019

5.37



10,018,742



135,438

5.38



10,088,771



137,121

5.46

Total interest-earning assets


12,112,028



153,703

5.13



12,331,483



159,620

5.15



12,350,384



161,602

5.26

Non-interest-earning assets


1,199,865







1,213,569







1,206,336





Total assets

$
13,311,893






$
13,545,052






$
13,556,720






Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:


















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Interest-bearing checking

$
4,135,952



21,433

2.10
%

$
4,050,428



22,750

2.23
%

$
3,925,965



20,795

2.13
%

Money market


1,322,003



9,353

2.87



1,325,119



10,841

3.25



1,092,003



9,172

3.38

Savings


1,058,015



1,785

0.68



1,070,816



2,138

0.79



1,355,718



4,462

1.32

Time deposits


1,916,109



18,475

3.91



2,212,750



24,160

4.34



2,414,063



25,426

4.24

Total


8,432,079



51,046

2.46



8,659,113



59,889

2.75



8,787,749



59,855

2.74

FHLB Advances


996,293



11,359

4.62



854,748



10,030

4.67



644,818



7,771

4.85

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


64,314



428

2.70



76,856



513

2.66



68,500



411

2.41

Other borrowings


283,150



4,218

6.04



396,412



5,859

5.88



500,901



7,341

5.89

Total borrowings


1,343,757



16,005

4.83



1,328,016



16,402

4.91



1,214,219



15,523

5.14

Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,775,836



67,051

2.78



9,987,129



76,291

3.04



10,001,968



75,378

3.03

Non-interest-bearing deposits


1,597,972







1,627,376







1,634,583





Non-interest-bearing liabilities


222,951







227,221







247,129





Total liabilities


11,596,759







11,841,726







11,883,680





Stockholders’ equity


1,715,134







1,703,326







1,673,040





Total liabilities and equity

$
13,311,893






$
13,545,052






$
13,556,720





Net interest income



$
86,652





$
83,329





$
86,224


Net interest rate spread

(4)





2.35
%





2.11
%





2.23
%

Net interest margin

(5)





2.90
%





2.69
%





2.81
%

Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)





2.06
%





2.32
%





2.31
%





























(1)

Average yields and costs are annualized.



(2)

Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.



(3)

Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.



(4)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.



(5)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









































































































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp.


SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024




2024




2024


Selected Financial Condition Data:










Total assets

$
13,309,278


$
13,421,247


$
13,488,483


$
13,321,755


$
13,418,978

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value


746,168



827,500



911,753



721,484



744,944

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses


1,005,476



1,045,875



1,075,131



1,105,843



1,128,666

Equity investments


87,365



84,104



95,688



104,132



103,201

Restricted equity investments, at cost


102,172



108,634



98,545



92,679



85,689

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses


10,058,072



10,055,429



9,963,598



9,961,117



10,068,209

Deposits


10,177,023



10,066,342



10,116,167



9,994,017



10,236,851

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


891,021



1,072,611



891,860



789,337



658,436

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings


262,940



258,113



501,090



504,490



492,520

Total stockholders’ equity


1,709,117



1,702,757



1,694,508



1,676,669



1,665,837












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended,




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024




2024




2024


Selected Operating Data:










Interest income

$
153,703


$
159,620


$
161,525


$
159,426


$
161,602

Interest expense


67,051



76,291



79,306



77,163



75,378

Net interest income


86,652



83,329



82,219



82,263



86,224

Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden)


5,340



2,041



517



3,114



591

Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses







1,426
















Net interest income after provision for credit losses


81,312



79,862



81,702



79,149



85,633

Other income (excluding equity investments and sale of trust)


11,048



12,237



11,826



10,098



9,201

Net gain (loss) on equity investments


205



(5
)


1,420



887



1,923

Net gain on sale of trust business












1,438








1,162

Operating expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses)


64,294



64,739



62,067



58,620



58,254

FDIC special assessment






















418

Merger related expenses







110



1,669











Income before provision for income taxes


28,271



27,245



32,650



31,514



39,247

Provision for income taxes


6,808



5,083



7,464



7,082



10,637

Net income


21,463



22,162



25,186



24,432



28,610

Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest


(46
)


253



70



59



(57
)

Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.

$
21,509


$
21,909


$
25,116


$
24,373


$
28,667

Net income available to common stockholders

$
20,505


$
20,905


$
24,112


$
23,369


$
27,663

Diluted earnings per share

$
0.35


$
0.36


$
0.42


$
0.40


$
0.47

Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income

$
219


$
20


$
741


$
1,086


$
921













































































































































































































































































































At or For the Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,




2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data



(1) (2)



:











Performance Ratios (Annualized):










Return on average assets

(3)

0.62
%

0.61
%

0.71
%

0.70
%

0.82
%

Return on average tangible assets

(3) (4)

0.65


0.64


0.74


0.73


0.85

Return on average stockholders’ equity

(3)

4.85


4.88


5.68


5.61


6.65

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity

(3) (4)

7.05


7.12


8.16


8.10


9.61

Return on average tangible common equity

(3) (4)

7.40


7.47


8.57


8.51


10.09

Stockholders’ equity to total assets

12.84


12.69


12.56


12.59


12.41

Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets

(4)

9.19


9.06


9.10


9.08


8.92

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(4)

8.76


8.62


8.68


8.64


8.49

Net interest rate spread

2.35


2.11


2.06


2.11


2.23

Net interest margin

2.90


2.69


2.67


2.71


2.81

Operating expenses to average assets

1.96


1.90


1.89


1.75


1.74

Efficiency ratio

(5)

65.67


67.86


65.77


62.86


59.56

Loan-to-deposit ratio

99.50


100.50


99.10


100.30


98.90






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































At or For the Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024




2024




2024


Trust and Asset Management:










Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)

$
149,106


$
147,956


$
152,797


$
150,519


$
236,891

Nest Egg AUA/M


453,803



431,434



430,413



403,647



407,478

Total AUA/M


602,909



579,390



583,210



554,166



644,369


Per Share Data:










Cash dividends per common share

$
0.20


$
0.20


$
0.20


$
0.20


$
0.20

Book value per common share at end of period


29.27



29.08



29.02



28.67



28.32

Tangible book value per common share at end of period

(4)


19.16



18.98



19.28



18.93



18.63

Common shares outstanding at end of period


58,383,525



58,554,871



58,397,094



58,481,418



58,812,498

Preferred shares outstanding at end of period


57,370



57,370



57,370



57,370



57,370

Number of full-service customer facilities:


39



39



39



39



39


Quarterly Average Balances










Total securities

$
2,003,206


$
2,116,911


$
2,063,633


$
2,058,711


$
2,098,421

Loans receivable, net


10,013,383



10,018,742



9,958,794



10,012,491



10,088,771

Total interest-earning assets


12,112,028



12,331,483



12,232,672



12,203,776



12,350,384

Total goodwill and intangibles


535,657



534,942



513,731



514,535



515,356

Total assets


13,311,893



13,545,052



13,438,696



13,441,218



13,556,720

Time deposits


1,916,109



2,212,750



2,339,370



2,337,458



2,414,063

Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)


10,030,051



10,286,489



10,175,856



10,173,315



10,422,332

Total borrowings


1,343,757



1,328,016



1,333,245



1,325,372



1,214,219

Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,775,836



9,987,129



9,874,358



9,872,522



10,001,968

Non-interest bearing deposits


1,597,972



1,627,376



1,634,743



1,626,165



1,634,583

Stockholders' equity


1,715,134



1,703,326



1,689,035



1,674,453



1,673,040

Tangible stockholders’ equity

(4)


1,179,477



1,168,384



1,175,304



1,159,918



1,157,684













Quarterly Yields and Costs










Total securities


3.99
%


4.09
%


4.23
%


4.22
%


4.27
%

Loans receivable, net


5.37



5.38



5.46



5.46



5.46

Total interest-earning assets


5.13



5.15



5.26



5.25



5.26

Time deposits


3.91



4.34



4.58



4.46



4.24

Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)


2.06



2.32



2.44



2.37



2.31

Total borrowed funds


4.83



4.91



5.07



5.19



5.14

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2.78



3.04



3.20



3.14



3.03

Net interest spread


2.35



2.11



2.06



2.11



2.23

Net interest margin


2.90



2.69



2.67



2.71



2.81





























(1)

With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.



(2)

Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”



(3)

Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.



(4)

Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”



(5)

Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp.


OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION





For the Three Months Ended




March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024




2024




2024


Core Earnings:










Net income available to common stockholders

(GAAP)

$
20,505


$
20,905


$
24,112


$
23,369


$
27,663

(Less) add non-recurring and non-core items:










Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses







1,426
















Net (gain) loss on equity investments


(205
)


5



(1,420
)


(887
)


(1,923
)

Net gain on sale of trust business












(1,438
)







(1,162
)

FDIC special assessment






















418

Merger related expenses







110



1,669











Income tax expense (benefit) on items


49



(388
)


270



188



642

Core earnings

(Non-GAAP)

$
20,349


$
22,058


$
23,193


$
22,670


$
25,638

Income tax expense

$
6,808


$
5,083


$
7,464


$
7,082


$
10,637

Provision for credit losses


5,340



3,467



517



3,114



591

Less: non-core provision for credit losses







1,426
















Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items


49



(388
)


270



188



642

Core earnings PTPP

(Non-GAAP)

$
32,448


$
29,570


$
30,904


$
32,678


$
36,224

Core earnings diluted earnings per share

$
0.35


$
0.38


$
0.39


$
0.39


$
0.44

Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share

$
0.56


$
0.51


$
0.53


$
0.56


$
0.62













Core Ratios (Annualized):










Return on average assets


0.62
%


0.65
%


0.69
%


0.68
%


0.76
%

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity


7.00



7.51



7.85



7.86



8.91

Return on average tangible common equity


7.34



7.89



8.24



8.26



9.36

Efficiency ratio


65.81



67.74



66.00



63.47



61.05





























































































































































































































































































































































































































March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,





2025




2024




2024




2024




2024


Tangible Equity:










Total stockholders' equity

$
1,709,117


$
1,702,757


$
1,694,508


$
1,676,669


$
1,665,837

Less:










Goodwill


523,308



523,308



506,146



506,146



506,146

Intangibles


11,740



12,680



7,056



7,859



8,669

Tangible stockholders' equity


1,174,069



1,166,769



1,181,306



1,162,664



1,151,022

Less:










Preferred stock


55,527



55,527



55,527



55,527



55,527

Tangible common equity

$
1,118,542


$
1,111,242


$
1,125,779


$
1,107,137


$
1,095,495













Tangible Assets:










Total assets

$
13,309,278


$
13,421,247


$
13,488,483


$
13,321,755


$
13,418,978

Less:










Goodwill


523,308



523,308



506,146



506,146



506,146

Intangibles


11,740



12,680



7,056



7,859



8,669

Tangible assets

$
12,774,230


$
12,885,259


$
12,975,281


$
12,807,750


$
12,904,163












Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets


9.19
%


9.06
%


9.10
%


9.08
%


8.92
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets


8.76
%


8.62
%


8.68
%


8.64
%


8.49
%





C


ompany


Contact:




Patrick S. Barrett




Chief Financial Officer




OceanFirst Financial Corp.




Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507




Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

OCFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.