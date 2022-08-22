OceanFirst Financial Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OCFC

In trading on Monday, shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.83, changing hands as low as $20.69 per share. OceanFirst Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OCFC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.24 per share, with $24.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.