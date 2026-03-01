Oceaneering's SVP Sells 10k Shares as Company Shifts Away from Oilfield Services

Key Points

Jennifer Fremont Simons sold 10,284 shares for a transaction value of approximately $401,000, based on a weighted average price of $38.96 per share on Feb. 25, 2026.

This transaction accounted for 22.52% of Simons's total holdings at the time of the sale.

10 stocks we like better than Oceaneering International ›

Jennifer Fremont Simons, SVP, CLO, and Secretary of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII), executed the sale of 10,284 shares in an open-market transaction on Feb. 25, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,284 Shares withheld (direct) 6,673 Transaction value ~$401,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 35,387 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.34 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($38.96); post-transaction value based on the closing price of the day of the transaction ($37.92).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Simons's ownership stake in Oceaneering International?

Simons' direct holdings decreased by 22.52%, leaving her with 35,387 shares post-sale, representing approximately 0.0353% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the most recent data.

Simons' direct holdings decreased by 22.52%, leaving her with 35,387 shares post-sale, representing approximately 0.0353% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the most recent data. What was the context and structure of this transaction?

The disposition comprised 10,284 shares sold in the open market and 6,673 shares withheld for tax purposes. A total of 17,957 shares were disposed of under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to sell shares in advance.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.78 billion Net income (TTM) $353.76 million Employees 10,400 1-year price change 60.71%

Company snapshot

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions and robotic technologies for the offshore energy and industrial markets. Its services and products include remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea hardware, pipeline inspection, asset integrity management, and digital solutions. Its clients span multiple industries, including offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and industrial.

What this transaction means for investors

Oceaneering is shifting away from oil and gas operations and expanding more into robotics and digital solutions. With the world’s largest fleet of Remote Operated Vehicles (ROVs), as they claim, they want to expand their use in the defense, aerospace, and renewable energy sectors.

In March 2025, the company agreed to a multi-year contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to develop tech related to national security. Later in the fall of 2025, the company completed a deal with a Brazilian energy company for subsea robotics services.

While OII share prices fell approximately 9% in 2025, the stock has performed strongly so far in 2026, currently up ~48% (as of Feb. 28). The company reported its Q4 FY 2025 earnings on Feb. 18, where its annual net income grew about 140%. After having a small decline in 2025, Oceaneering’s stock may be back on track on the positive side.

Should you buy stock in Oceaneering International right now?

Before you buy stock in Oceaneering International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oceaneering International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.