Oceaneering Wins Four-Year Petrobras ROV Service Contract in Brazil

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII has strengthened its position as a leading subsea technology and offshore services provider after the Brazilian subsidiary, Marine Production Systems do Brasil LTDA (“MPS”), secured a new contract from Petrobras PBR to deliver remotelyoperated vehicle (“ROV”) services offshore Brazil. The four-year agreement represents a significant milestone in Oceaneering’s continued support of complex deepwater operations and reinforces its long-standing partnership with one of the world’s largest offshore energy companies.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender process and is expected to begin operations in 2027. Under the agreement, Oceaneering will provide advanced subsea capabilities designed to support Petrobras’ offshore intervention, installation and abandonment activities. The project highlights the increasing importance of reliable subsea robotics, specialized tooling and operational expertise in the development and maintenance of deepwater energy infrastructure.

Advanced ROV Solutions to Support Petrobras’ Offshore Activities

As part of the contract, Oceaneering will supply two work-class ROV systems along with specialized tooling packages developed to support demanding offshore tasks. These advanced robotic systems will provide critical underwater capabilities, enabling precise inspection, intervention, monitoring and positioning support in challenging subsea environments.

The ROV technology will be deployed from AKOFS Offshore’s subsea engineering support vessel Aker Wayfarer, which Petrobras has contracted to perform a range of offshore intervention, installation and abandonment support scopes. By combining a highly capable subsea vessel with Oceaneering’s robotic technologies and engineering expertise, the project will deliver an integrated solution for complex offshore operations.

Oceaneering’s local Brazilian team will execute the project, bringing extensive regional knowledge, technical expertise and operational experience to Petrobras’ offshore campaigns. The use of a locally established team also supports efficient project execution while maintaining the high safety and performance standards required for deepwater activities.

Strengthening a Long-Term Partnership With Petrobras

Oceaneering has supported Petrobras’ subsea engineering campaigns for more than a decade, establishing a strong relationship built on technical reliability, innovation and operational excellence. The latest contract award further expands this collaboration and provides additional long-term visibility in Brazil’s important deepwater market.

Simao Silva, Brazil country manager at Oceaneering, highlighted the importance of the agreement, noting that the award reflects Petrobras’ continued confidence in its ability to provide advanced subsea solutions for complex offshore environments.

The partnership demonstrates the value of combining global technology capabilities with local expertise. Through years of supporting offshore projects in Brazil, Oceaneering has developed a deep understanding of regional operational requirements and the technical challenges associated with deepwater energy production.

Oceaneering’s Nearly Three Decades of Operations in Brazil

Oceaneering has maintained a presence in Brazil for nearly three decades, developing a comprehensive infrastructure network to support offshore energy activities. Through MPS, the company operates multiple facilities that provide specialized services, including ROV operations, survey services, subsea intervention tooling and engineered solutions.

The company’s Brazilian operations include a dedicated center for ROV, Survey, Subsea Intervention Tooling and Engineered Solutions, as well as an Onshore Remote Operations Center located in Macaé. These facilities support offshore projects through advanced engineering, remote monitoring capabilities, equipment preparation and technical services.

Oceaneering also operates an umbilical manufacturing plant in Niterói, strengthening its ability to provide integrated subsea solutions within the Brazilian market. This local infrastructure enables the company to respond efficiently to the needs of offshore operators while supporting the country’s evolving energy sector.

Delivering Technology-Driven Offshore Energy Solutions

Oceaneering’s latest Petrobras contract reflects its broader mission of delivering engineered services, advanced products and robotic solutions across multiple industries. The company combines decades of subsea experience with innovative technologies to improve offshore safety, efficiency and reliability.

Work-class ROV systems play a vital role in modern offshore operations by allowing operators to perform underwater activities with precision and reduced risk. These systems support essential tasks such as subsea inspection, equipment installation, maintenance activities and intervention operations at significant depths.

Through continuous investment in technology and skilled personnel, Oceaneering continues to advance the capabilities available to offshore operators worldwide. This agreement demonstrates how sophisticated robotics, engineering expertise and local operational knowledge can work together to support increasingly complex offshore projects.

Strong Future for Subsea Services in Brazil

Brazil remains one of the world’s most important deepwater energy markets, with significant offshore resources and a growing demand for advanced subsea technologies. Oceaneering’s expanded collaboration with Petrobras positions it to continue contributing to major offshore developments while supporting safe and efficient operations.

The new four-year contract reinforces Oceaneering’s reputation as a trusted subsea services provider and highlights the company’s ability to deliver specialized solutions for challenging marine environments. With experienced teams, established facilities and advanced robotic technologies, Oceaneering is prepared to support the next generation of offshore operations in Brazil.

Through this agreement, Oceaneering and Petrobras continue a partnership focused on innovation, reliability and operational excellence, helping drive the future of deepwater subsea engineering and offshore energy development.

OII's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, OII and PBR have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Paramount Resources PRMRFand Cenovus Energy CVE, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Paramount Resources is valued at $2.83 billion. It is a Canadian energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Paramount Resources stock has delivered 28.9% total return over the past year.

Cenovus Energy is valued at $45.32 billion. It is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the production of crude oil and natural gas, as well as refining, upgrading and marketing petroleum products, operating across Canada, the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. Cenovus Energy stock has delivered a 72.6% total return over the past year.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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