Oceaneering Stock Is Up 105% in a Year, and One Fund Just Disclosed a $7 Million Bet on More Growth

Key Points

Archon Capital Management established a new position in Oceaneering International with 208,000 shares purchased last quarter; the estimated trade size was $6.73 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the stake was $7.38 million.

The transaction value was equivalent to approximately 3.8% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 14, 2026, Archon Capital Management disclosed a new position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), acquiring 208,000 shares in a transaction estimated at $6.73 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Archon Capital Management initiated a new position in Oceaneering International by purchasing 208,000 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on average share pricing during the first quarter, was $6.73 million. The quarter-end value of the stake reached $7.38 million, a figure that incorporates both share acquisition and subsequent price appreciation.

What else to know

Top five holdings after this filing: NASDAQ:BAND: $10.39 million (5.87% of AUM) NASDAQ:APYX: $10.30 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSE:SVV: $9.65 million (5.45% of AUM) NASDAQ:BRZE: $9.51 million (5.37% of AUM) NASDAQ:OMDA: $9.11 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of Thursday, Oceaneering International shares were priced at $38.48, up nearly 105% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 27% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.80 billion Net Income (TTM) $339.49 million Market Capitalization $4 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $38.48

Company Snapshot

Oceaneering International provides engineered services, subsea robotics, manufactured products, and digital solutions for the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment sectors.

The firm generates revenue through subsea robotics operations, manufactured products for energy and industrial clients, offshore project services, and asset integrity management and digital solutions.

It serves global energy companies, government agencies, aerospace and defense contractors, and industrial clients with a focus on offshore and subsea applications.

Oceaneering International, Inc. operates at scale with a diversified portfolio spanning subsea robotics, engineered products, and digital solutions, supporting critical operations in the offshore energy and defense sectors. The company leverages advanced robotics and engineering expertise to deliver integrated solutions for complex subsea and industrial challenges. Its broad customer base and technological capabilities provide a competitive edge in servicing high-specification, mission-critical projects worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Oceaneering's stock has already more than doubled over the past year, and last quarter alone, shares skyrocketed nearly 50%. However, prices are still down nearly 50% from highs over a decade ago, suggesting Archon believes Oceaneering can add back at least some of that upside going forward. Fundamentally, the latest quarter was mixed on the surface. Revenue rose 3% year over year to $692 million, but net income fell 28% to $36 million, and adjusted EBITDA declined 13% to $83.7 million. Still, management pointed to roughly $1 billion in new orders during the quarter, including more than $300 million of Subsea Robotics awards extending as far as 2031 and $175 million of Aerospace and Defense Technologies awards.



What's especially interesting is where future growth may come from. Management continues to highlight its aerospace and defense business as its primary growth driver for 2026 while also expecting offshore activity to improve in the second half of the year. The company maintained full-year EBITDA guidance of $390 million to $440 million despite ongoing geopolitical disruptions in parts of its energy business.



For long-term investors, the story is increasingly about this diversification. The firm’s growing exposure to defense, robotics, and autonomous systems could give investors multiple ways to win if those markets continue expanding. And Archon seems a part of that camp.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Braze, Omada Health, and Savers Value Village. The Motley Fool recommends Bandwidth. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.