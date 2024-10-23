Oceaneering sees FY25 EBITDA $400M-$430M

For 2025, year over year, Oceaneering (OII) anticipates increased revenue and improved operating performance across all segments, led by gains from SSR, Manufactured Products, and ADTech. Consolidated EBITDA for 2025 is forecasted to be in the range of $400M to $430M. Oceaneering currently expects to generate positive free cash flow in excess of that forecasted for 2024. Oceaneering will provide more specific guidance on its expectations for 2025 in its fourth quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call.

