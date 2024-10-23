Oceaneering reports Q3 EPS 36c, consensus 44c

Reports Q revenue $679.8M, consensus $691.98M.Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering (OII), stated, “During the quarter, we saw consistent activity levels in our energy-focused businesses, with notable operating performance improvements year-over-year in our Subsea Robotics (SSR) and Manufactured Products segments. Compared to the same quarter last year, our consolidated third quarter operating income was 23% higher on a 7% increase in revenue. We also repurchased shares during the quarter for the first time since 2015. “We have updated our full-year 2024 consolidated adjusted EBITDA range, which at the midpoint of $345 million represents a 19% increase over our 2023 adjusted EBITDA. Our initial consolidated EBITDA guidance for 2025, at the $415 million midpoint, represents a 20% year-over-year increase to the guided full-year 2024 midpoint.”

