Oceaneering Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y, Adjusted EBITDA Up

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of 65 cents per share, up from 54 cents in the year-ago quarter. Higher year-over-year operating income from the company's Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments contributed to this improvement.

Total revenues were $768.2 million, increased approximately 10% from the year-ago quarter’s $698.2 million. This increase reflected revenue growth across all segments except Integrity Management & Digital Solutions.

Oceaneering International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Oceaneering International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Oceaneering International, Inc. Quote

In the second quarter of 2026, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company reported adjusted EBITDA of $114.5 million, up 10.9% year over year.

Operating income increased 11% year over year to $88.2 million. Gross margin expanded to $157 million from $148.4 million, reflecting revenue growth and improved performance across most operating segments.

Q2 Segmental Information of Oceaneering

Subsea Robotics (SSR): The unit provides remotely operated submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, subsea hardware installation, pipeline surveys and maintenance services.

Revenues totaled $232 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $218.8 million.

The segment also reported an operating income of $66.3 million compared with $64.5 million a year ago.

The company's segment delivered an EBITDA margin of 35% in the second quarter of 2026, flat compared with the year-ago quarter. Revenue per day for remotely operated vehicles (“ROV”) rose to $11,894, while ROV fleet utilization slightly decreased to 66%.

Manufactured Products: The segment focuses on the manufactured products business, theme park entertainment systems and automated guided vehicles.

Revenues totaled $149 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $145.1 million.

The segment posted an operating profit of $21.9 million in the second quarter, up from the year-ago quarter’s $18.8 million.

The backlog totaled $445 million as of June 30, 2026, down 13.8% from the same time in 2025. For the 12 months ending June 30, 2026, the book-to-bill ratio was 0.88.

Offshore Projects Group (OPG): This segment involves Oceaneering’s former Subsea Projects unit, excluding survey services and global data solutions, the service and rental business and ROV tooling.

Revenues increased about 22.5% to $182.8 million from $149.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

The unit’s operating income totaled $30 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $21.7 million. The company’s operating income margin slightly increased to 16% from the prior-year quarter’s 15%, reflecting favorable project mix and disciplined execution.

Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS): This segment covers Oceaneering’s Asset Integrity unit, along with its global data solutions business.

Revenues of $70.8 million decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $75.4 million.

Operating income decreased to $0.1 million from $4.6 million due to lower activity, weaker cost absorption and higher personnel-related costs in West Africa and the Middle East.

Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech): The segment is engaged in Oceaneering’s government business, which focuses on defense subsea technologies, marine services and space systems.

Revenues totaled $133.5 million, up from $109.6 million recorded in the second quarter of 2025.

The operating income increased to $16.4 million from $16.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating income margin decreased to 12% from 15% in the year-ago quarter due to program mix and timing.

OII’s Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

The capital expenditure in the second quarter, including acquisitions, totaled $30.8 million.

As of June 30, 2026, OII had cash and cash equivalents worth $629.5 million and $688.9 million, respectively, along with a long-term debt of about $490.2 million. The debt-to-capitalization was 29.6%.

The company repurchased 263,335 shares for approximately $10 million. OII also issued $500 million of senior notes due 2034 and increased its revolving credit commitments to $345 million from $215 million.

Q3 and 2026 Outlook by Oceaneering

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects consolidated revenues to increase in the third quarter of 2026, with EBITDA projected in the range of $115 million to $125 million. At the segment level, SSR is expected to post growth in both revenues and operating income. Manufactured Products is projected to witness slight declines in revenues and operating income. OPG is anticipated to deliver increases in both revenues and operating income.

IMDS revenues are expected to increase, while operating income is likely to remain relatively flat. Meanwhile, ADTech is forecasted to report higher revenues and operating income. Unallocated expenses are expected to be in the $50 million range. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Management expressed confidence in the company's outlook for the remainder of 2026, supported by strong first-half execution, healthy demand across most of its businesses and an improved financial position. The company expects offshore activity to continue strengthening, driven by higher rig utilization, longer-duration contracts and sustained demand for subsea services.

Management also expects Subsea Robotics to benefit from higher ROV utilization and continued survey vessel activity, while the Manufactured Products backlog is anticipated to improve in the second half of 2026, supported by recent contract awards and additional opportunities in the sales pipeline. Despite ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East and lower activity in West Africa affecting the IMDS business, management believes the performance of its other operating segments remains in line with or ahead of prior expectations.

The company updated its full-year 2026 consolidated adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $400 million to $440 million. OII retained its previously issued consolidated and segment guidance, except that IMDS operating income is now expected to decline significantly, with the operating income margin projected to be in the low-single-digit percentage range.

Important Energy Earnings at a Glance

While we have discussed OII’s second-quarter results in detail, let us take a look at three other key reports in the energy space.

Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services provider Halliburton HAL posted second-quarter 2026 adjusted net income per share of 55 cents, marginally beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. The outperformance was backed by year-over-year revenue growth. However, the bottom line was flat compared with the prior-year level.

As of June 30, 2026, Halliburton had approximately $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $7.1 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 39%.

Fort Worth, TX-based oil and gas exploration and production company Range Resources Corporation RRC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, up 19.7% from 66 cents a year ago. Range Resources’ bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents by 41.1%. Strong quarterly results are driven by higher production and improved price realization.

Range Resources’ net debt was $880.8 million at June 30, 2026, down 28% from $1.22 billion at year-end 2025. It repurchased $78 million of shares and paid $24 million in dividends during the quarter.

Houston, TX-based oil and gas storage and transportation company Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents by 19.35%. Earnings increased 32.1% from 28 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Strong quarterly results benefited from broad-based segment growth, led by higher natural gas transportation and gathering volumes. Natural gas transport volumes rose 7%, while gathering volumes increased 26%.

As of June 30, 2026, Kinder Morgan reported $89 million in cash and cash equivalents. Kinder Morgan’s net debt stood at $32.03 billion at quarter-end. The net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 3.6X from 3.8X at the end of 2025.

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Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Range Resources Corporation (RRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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