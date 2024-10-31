Oceaneering price target lowered to $22 from $24 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Oceaneering (OII) to $22 from $24 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company posted in-line Q3 results and despite lowering fiscal 2024 EBITDA guidance, the preliminary 2025 EBITDA guidance implies growth of 20% at the midpoint, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OII:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.