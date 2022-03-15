Oceaneering (OII) Stock Up 2.8% Since Beating Q4 Estimates

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. OII have gone up 2.8% since the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Feb 24.

The rise can be accredited to Oceaneering’s fourth-quarter earnings and sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Behind the Earnings Headlines

Oceaneering reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, marginally beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 3 cents.

The bottom line was greater than the year-ago quarter figure of 2 cents per share. This improvement can be attributed to higher revenues from the Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group and the Integrity Management & Digital Solutions units.

Oceaneering’s total quarterly revenues of $466.71 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $465 million and increased approximately 10% from the year-ago sales of $424.26 million.

Segmental Information

Subsea Robotics: The unit provides remotely operated submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, subsea hardware installation, pipeline surveys and maintenance services.

Revenues of $131.3 million compared favorably with $114.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The segment reported an operating income of $21 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $14.5 million. Days on hire rose 2.3% year over year to 12,747, while ROV utilization increased to 55% from 54% a year ago.

Manufactured Products: The segment focuses on the manufactured products business, theme park entertainment systems and automated guided vehicles.

Revenues were $102.9 million, up from the prior-year figure of $99.9 million. The operating loss in the fourth quarter came in at $20.2 million against the year-ago quarter’s profit of $12.2 million. The backlog rose to $318 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Offshore Projects Group: This involves OII’s former Subsea Projects segment, excluding survey services and global data solutions, and its service and rental business, excluding ROV tooling.

Revenues increased about 25.9 % to $85.4 million from $67.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the unit’s operating income of $6.8 million came against the $9.9 million loss reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Integrity Management & Digital Solutions: This segment mainly covers the company’s Asset Integrity segment along with its global data solutions business.

Revenues of $60.5 million improved from the year-ago figure of $54.3 million. The segment also reported an operating income of $6 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $892,000 as a result of operational improvements.

Aerospace and Defense Technologies: The segment is engaged in Oceaneering’s government business, which focuses on defense subsea technologies, marine services and space systems.

Revenues totaled $83.6 million, down from $87.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The operating income of $10.6 million fell from $16.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

Capital expenditure in the fourth quarter, including acquisitions, summed $14.4 million. As of Dec 31, 2021, Oceaneering had cash and cash equivalents worth $538.1 million and long-term debt of about $702 million. The total debt to total capital was 57.9 %.



Outlook

For 2022, Oceaneering projects its consolidated EBITDA in the $225 million-$275 million range. It estimates its capex guidance within the $70-$90 million band. OII projects unallocated expenses of around the mid-$30 million range per quarter for the year.

The company anticipates income tax payments in the band of $40-$45 million for 2022. Oceaneering expects full-year 2022 to yield a positive free cash flow of $75 million to $125 million.

