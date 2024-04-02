Oceaneering (OII) Signs Digital Solutions Pact With Global Design

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, a leading provider of oil and gas equipment and services, has recently formed a strategic partnership with Global Design Innovation (GDi), a leading provider of engineering services. This agreement is set to revolutionize digital asset management solutions for asset-intensive industries, including but not limited to oil and gas, utilities and power generation sectors.

A Paradigm Shift in Digital Solutions

Oceaneering's Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (“IMDS”) group is set to make a transformative approach by integrating GDi's cutting-edge Vision software solution. This collaboration marks a new era of streamlined inspection processes, underpinned by state-of-the-art remote support, inspection and digital asset management services.

Transformative Technology: Vision Software Solution

At the heart of this collaboration is GDi's Vision software solution, a game changer in the field of digital asset management. This innovative technology facilitates remote assessment of external conditions, rendering frequent on-site physical inspections obsolete. By leveraging Vision software, Oceaneering is poised to optimize personnel presence on-site, translating into huge cost savings and enhanced operational efficiency.

Strategic Imperatives Driving Collaboration

Addressing Industry Challenges: The oil and gas industry, in particular, is dealing with mounting inspection backlogs despite limited resources. Oceaneering and GDi are collaborating to introduce a cutting-edge operational model aimed at reducing backlogs. The partnership aims to provide tangible solutions to industry-wide challenges by leveraging digital technology and innovative methodologies.

Synergistic Complementarity: The seamless integration of GDi's offerings with Oceaneering's existing Inform software suite is at the heart of this collaboration. This collaborative effort enables the two to provide a comprehensive lifecycle solution for digital asset management. Clients can benefit from an unparalleled suite of solutions, aimed at optimizing asset integrity and longevity by combining the strengths of both entities.

Industry Endorsements

Oceaneering's Perspective: Leo Granato, senior vice president of Oceaneering's IMDS group, praised the collaboration with GDi for its potential to address industry pain points. He emphasized the importance of leveraging GDi's Vision software and Inform suite to enhance operational efficiency and asset integrity.

GDi's Vision: Gareth McIntyre, director at GDi, echoes Granato's sentiments, emphasizing the transformative potential of this collaboration. McIntyre claims that the partnership with Oceaneering aims to drive industry innovation by offering transformative solutions that allow clients to make informed, data-driven decisions using digital technology.

Prospects

Looking ahead, the collaboration between Oceaneering and GDi holds immense promise for the future of asset-intensive industries. By leveraging digital innovation, the partnership is poised to unlock new frontiers in asset management, driving efficiency, sustainability and profitability across the board.

Conclusion

The strategic collaboration between Oceaneering and Global Design Innovation marks a key moment in the evolution of digital asset management. Through innovative technology, collaborative synergy and a shared commitment to excellence, the duo is set to redefine industry norms, ushering in a new era of efficiency, sustainability and profitability.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, OII carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, Archrock, Inc. AROC and Sunoco LP SUN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Murphy USA is valued at around $8.72 billion. In the past year, the company’s shares have surged 64.5%.

MUSA markets retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise, operating retail stores under the brands Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek.

Archrock is valued at $3.07 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 66 cents per share, or 3.36%, on an annual basis.

AROC, together with its subsidiaries, works as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates under two segments — Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services.

Sunoco is valued at $6.08 billion. It is a major wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, distributing over 10 fuel brands through long-term contracts with more than 10,000 convenience stores, ensuring consistent cash flow.

SUN’s extensive distribution network across 40 states provides a robust and reliable source of income, and the Brownsville terminal expansion will add to its revenue diversification.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.