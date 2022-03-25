Oceaneering (OII) Sells Decommissioning Segment to Claxton

The privately owned integrated subsea services company, Acteon’s drilling and decommissioning division, Claxton, signed agreements with Oceaneering International OII to take over its decommissioning assets and personnel. However, the financial value of the deal was not shared.



After the acquisition, which is expected to close by Mar 30, 2022, certain Oceaneering employees based in the Scandinavian country of Norway will transfer to Claxton, together with the decommissioning assets, including equipment like well and pile abrasive cutting and recovery systems, and associated tooling, conductor drilling, pinning and cutting systems, diamond wire saws, dredges and various supplementary items. At the outset, the equipment will be deployed from Acteon’s bases located in Norway, Dubai and Aberdeen.



Furthermore, OII is setting up a master services agreement, under which Claxton will offer services to assist the company’s broader scopes, possibly comprising its multi-client Rig Chase decommissioning operations.



Sam Hanton, Acteon drilling and decommissioning segment’s managing director stated that the agreement would augment the company’s capacity, improve technology and increase its decommissioning expertise, which would underline Claxton’s position as one of the prominent global suppliers of offshore cutting services.



Commenting on the deal, Oceaneering’s Director for Offshore Projects Group, Luke Pirie, stressed that the agreement would help his company focus on its integrated vessel solutions offering, which consists of multi-client Rig Chase, and vessel-based well plugging and abandonment campaigns while guaranteeing access to decommissioning services via a partnership and a new arrangement with Claxton.



Founded in 1964, Oceaneering International is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company provides specialized products and services for all phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle — from exploration to decommissioning — with a focus on deep water. OII generated revenues of $1.83 billion last year.

Oceaneering currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the energy space are RPC, Inc. RES, PDC Energy PDCE and Exxon Mobil XOM, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

RPC is valued at around $2.2 billion. RPC beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being around 58.3%. Its stock has gone up 98.2% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RES’ 2022 earnings is pegged at 35 cents per share, up 1067% from the projected year-ago earnings of 3 cents. RPC is valued at around $2.2 billion.

PDC Energy’s stock price has rallied 131.5% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDC Energy’s 2022 earnings has been revised about 29% upward over the past 30 days from $10.39 per share to $13.41.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDCE’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $13.41 per share, up 67.8% from the projected year-ago earnings of $7.99.

Exxon Mobil is valued at around $353 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Exxon Mobil’s 2022 earnings is projected at $7.60 per share, up 41.3% from the projected year-ago earnings of $5.38.

XOM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 5.8%. Its stock price has gone up 56.6% in a year.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.