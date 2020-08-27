Oceaneering (OII) Seals a Deal From Dynetics to Aid NASA's HLS

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII recently clinched an engineering services contract award from Leidos LDOS subsidiary Dynetics Inc. to help develop NASA's Human Lunar Landing System (HLS). This contract win enhances Oceaneering's capability in providing human spaceflight systems and tools to support NASA and Dynetics' joint plans.

Aerospace and defence technologies manufacturer Dynetics was selected by NASA in April along with Blue Origin and SpaceX to participate in a competition of designing and constructing a human lunar landing system, which will be responsible for taking the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024.

Per the deal, Oceaneering will provide crew systems engineering to back the internal layout of the Dynetics HLS crew module. The module comprises the consolidated Nasa’s new spacesuit along with the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) and the related xEMU support systems.

Further, the company will deliver preliminary designs for chosen crew-accommodations hardware, life-support hardware and thermal protection systems besides managing the Dynetics HLS astronaut crew training-plan development.

Company Profile

Oceaneering is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company provides specialized products and services for all phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle, right from exploration to decommissioning with a focus on deep water. Equipped with applied technology skills, Oceaneering also supports the defense, aerospace and entertainment industries.

