Oceaneering (OII) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted profit of 19 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. This underperformance was due to lower-than-expected operating income from the Manufactured Products and Integrity Management & Digital Solutions segments.

However, the bottom line outpaced the year-ago quarter’s figure of 6 cents. This can be attributed to year-over-year strong operating income from certain segments — Subsea Robotics, Offshore Projects Group and Aerospace and Defense Technologies.

Total revenues were $654.6 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632 million. The top line also increased approximately 22.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $536.2 million.

Segmental Information

Subsea Robotics: The unit provides remotely operated submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, subsea hardware installation, pipeline surveys and maintenance services.

Revenues totaled $199.5 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $167.4 million. The top line also exceeded our projection of $195.9 million. The segment also reported an operating income of $50.6 million compared with $43.7 million a year ago. The figure was also higher than our estimate of $47.8 million.

Manufactured Products: The segment focuses on the manufactured products business, theme park entertainment systems and automated guided vehicles.

Revenues amounted to $133 million, up substantially from the prior-year figure of $100.2 million. However, the figure slightly missed our projection of $133.3 million. Moreover, the segment posted an operating profit of about $5.4 million in the fourth quarter, down from the year-ago quarter’s level of $6.1 million. The figure was less than our estimate of $6.3 million.Meanwhile, the backlog rose to $622 million as of Dec 31, 2023, from $467 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Offshore Projects Group: This segment involves Oceaneering’s former Subsea Projects unit, excluding survey services and global data solutions, and the service and rental business, excluding ROV tooling.

Revenues increased about 31.6% to $161.2 million from $122.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure also outpaced our projection of $145.3 million. The unit’s operating income of $15.2 million compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s level of $10.7 million. However, the figure was lower than our estimate of $22.3 million.

Integrity Management & Digital Solutions: This segment mainly covers Oceaneering’s Asset Integrity unit, along with its global data solutions business.

Revenues of $66 million went up from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $55.4 million.The figure also outpaced our projection of $63 million. The segment reported an operating income of $3.2 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $4.9 million.The figure, however, beat our estimate of $2.5 million.

Aerospace and Defense Technologies: The segment is engaged in Oceaneering’s government business, which focuses on defense subsea technologies, marine services and space systems.

Revenues totaled $94.9 million, indicating an increase from $90.8 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. The figure was also slightly higher than our estimate of $94.5 million. The operating income rose to $11 million from $10.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure, however, missed our estimate of $13.4 million.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

The capital expenditure in the fourth quarter, including acquisitions, totaled $30 million. As of Dec 31, 2023, OII had cash and cash equivalents worth $461.6 million and $568.7 million, respectively, along with a long-term debt of about $477.1 million. The debt-to-total capital was 42.9%.

Outlook

Oceaneering expects its consolidated earnings to be between $50 million and $60 million for the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, the company expects capital expenditures in the band of $110-$130 million and net income in the $125-$155 million range for the same quarter.

For full-year 2024, Oceaneering expects consolidated EBITDA to be in the $330-$380 million range, and free cash flow in the band of $110-$150 million.

