Oceaneering (OII) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

Oceaneering International OII reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted profit of 38 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The bottom line also outpaced the year-ago quarter’s figure of 23 cents. This outperformance was largely due to robust results in certain segments.

Total revenues were $635.2 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $638 million due to a decrease in year-over-year sales in OII’s Offshore Projects Group segment. The top line, however, increased approximately 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $559.7 million.

Segmental Information

Subsea Robotics: The unit provides remotely operated submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, subsea hardware installation, pipeline surveys and maintenance services.

Revenues totaled $197.3 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $169.4 million. The top line missed our projection of $198 million.

The segment also reported an operating income of $47.8 million compared with $37.1 million a year ago. The figure was also higher than our estimate of $44.4 million.

Manufactured Products: The segment focuses on the manufactured products business, theme park entertainment systems and automated guided vehicles.

Revenues amounted to $122.9 million, up substantially from the prior-year figure of $94 million. The figure missed our projection of $144.1 million. Moreover, the segment posted an operating profit of about $8.2 million in the third quarter, up from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.3. The figure was higher than our estimate of $5.3 million. Meanwhile, the backlog rose to $556 million as of Sep 30, 2023 from $365 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

Offshore Projects Group: This involves Oceaneering’s former Subsea Projects segment, excluding survey services and global data solutions, and the service and rental business, excluding ROV tooling.

Revenues decreased about 1.8% to $150.3 million from $153 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure outpaced our projection of $137.2 million. The unit’s operating income of $26.7 million compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s level of $20.3 million. The figure was also higher than our estimate of $17.3 million.

Integrity Management & Digital Solutions: This segment mainly covers Oceaneering’s Asset Integrity segment along with its global data solutions business.

Revenues of $66.1 million went up from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $58.5 million. The figure outpaced our projection of $62.6 million. Moreover, the segment reported an operating income of $3.2 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $3.1 million. The figure, however, missed our estimate of $6.7 million.

Aerospace and Defense Technologies: The segment is engaged in Oceaneering’s government business, which focuses on defense subsea technologies, marine services and space systems.

Revenues totaled $98.6 million, indicating an increase from $84.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The figure was also higher than our estimate of $93.9 million. As a result, the operating income rose to $14.1 million from $13 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure, however, missed our estimate of $17 million.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

The capital expenditure in the third quarter, including acquisitions, totaled $25.9 million. As of Sep 30, 2023, OII had cash and cash equivalents worth $556.4 million and $568.7 million, respectively, along with a long-term debt of about $568.5 million. The debt-to-total capital was 49.8%.

Outlook

Oceaneering anticipates a decline in fourth-quarter 2023 EBITDA on relatively flat revenues compared with the third-quarter results. The company anticipates a revised organic capital expenditure range of $95-$105 million for fourth-quarter 2023. It also expects revised cash income tax payments in the band of $70-$75 million during the same period.

For the Offshore Projects Group segment, OII projects a slight reduction in revenues and a significant drop in operating income. The company anticipates a decrease in both revenues and operating income for The Integrity Management & Digital Solutions. For the Aerospace and Defence Technologies segment, OII estimates slightly lower revenues and operating income. For the fourth quarter of 2023, Oceaneering predicts unallocated expenses in the mid-$40 million range.

For 2023, Oceaneering now projects consolidated EBITDA in the $275 million-$295 million range and continued free cash flow in the band of $90-$130 million.

