Oceaneering Lands Key Offshore Gas Development Project in Egypt

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII has secured a new integrated offshore installation contract for the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) gas field development offshore Egypt. The award, granted by Burullus Gas Company, is expected to contribute meaningful revenues to Oceaneering in 2026 while reinforcing the company’s position in integrated subsea project execution.

The contract highlights growing demand for fast-track offshore solutions as operators seek to restore and maintain production efficiency in mature gas-producing regions.

Scope Covers Transportation, Installation and Commissioning

Under the agreement, Oceaneering will provide a fully integrated solution covering transportation, offshore installation and commissioning activities. The work includes deployment of a refurbished subsea umbilical along with a 2,000-meter thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) flowline replacement system.

The company will also handle procurement and integration of the TCP infrastructure as part of the project scope. Refurbishment work for the subsea umbilical was completed at Oceaneering’s manufacturing facility in Rosyth, United Kingdom, demonstrating the company’s global operational capabilities.

In addition to installation services, Oceaneering will provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support and offshore survey services to assist field operations throughout the execution phase.

Accelerated Schedule Aims to Restore Production

The offshore operations are expected to begin on an accelerated timeline, reflecting the urgency associated with restoring production capacity at the WDDM development.

According to the senior vice president of Oceaneering’s Offshore Projects Group, the contract demonstrates the company’s ability to combine logistics management, refurbishment expertise, vessel operations and ROV services into a single integrated offering.

The project also underscores the industry’s increasing preference for end-to-end offshore solutions that reduce operational complexity and improve project execution speed.

Integrated Vessel Solutions Strengthen Market Position

The award further strengthens Oceaneering’s offshore projects portfolio and reinforces its strategic focus on integrated vessel solutions. By combining engineering expertise with subsea installation and robotic capabilities, the company continues to position itself as a comprehensive offshore services provider for global energy operators.

Egypt’s offshore gas sector remains an important regional growth market, particularly in the Mediterranean basin, where continued infrastructure investments are supporting long-term energy development initiatives.

Oceaneering Continues Expanding Offshore Capabilities

Oceaneering continues to expand its presence across offshore energy markets through integrated engineering and subsea service offerings. The latest Egypt contract reflects the company’s broader strategy of leveraging its technology, vessel operations and robotics expertise to support complex offshore developments worldwide.

Beyond offshore energy, Oceaneering also provides engineered services and robotic solutions to the defense, aerospace and manufacturing industries, diversifying its operational footprint across multiple industrial sectors.

OII’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based Oceaneering is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. Currently, OII carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like APA Corporation APA, Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG and California Resources Corporation CRC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Houston, TX-based APA is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA’s 2026 earnings indicates 32.6% year-over-year growth.

Midland, TX-headquartered Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with its primary focus on the Permian Basin. Its activities are concentrated in the Wolfcamp, Spraberry and Bone Spring formations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANG’s 2026 earnings indicates 42.7% year-over-year growth.

California Resources is an independent energy and carbon management company focused primarily on California. The company operates two reportable segments: oil and natural gas, and carbon management, which it brands as Carbon TerraVault. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRC’s 2026 earnings indicates 35.3% year-over-year growth.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Resources Corporation (CRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.