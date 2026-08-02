Oceaneering Just Posted Its Best EBITDA Since 2015 Before Insider Selling — Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

According to a Form 4 filing, this Oceaneering executive sold 12,701 shares at a weighted average price of $46.71 for about $593,000 on July 30.

The transaction represents a 36% reduction in direct equity holdings at the time.

The equity position is held entirely through direct ownership, with no indirect holdings reported in this filing.

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Earl Childress sold 12,701 shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII), where he is the chief commercial officer, for about $593,000 on July 30, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$593,000 Shares sold (directly held) 12,701 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 22,876 Post-transaction value ~$1.09 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($46.71); post-transaction value based on July 30, 2026 market close ($47.64).

Key questions

What is the significance of this divestment relative to the insider's total position?

The disposal of 12,701 shares reduced the direct stake held by Earl Childress by 36%, leaving a remaining balance of 22,876 shares.

The disposal of 12,701 shares reduced the direct stake held by Earl Childress by 36%, leaving a remaining balance of 22,876 shares. What were the specific execution parameters for the open-market sale?

The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $46.595 to $46.96, resulting in the reported weighted average of $46.71 per share.

The transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $46.595 to $46.96, resulting in the reported weighted average of $46.71 per share. What is the current market valuation of the remaining equity stake?

Based on the July 30 market close price of $47.64, the remaining direct holdings are valued at ~$1.09 million, representing a roughly 0.02% ownership stake in the company.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $47.64 Market Capitalization $4.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $350.1 million

Company Snapshot

Oceaneering International provides specialized engineering services, innovative products, and advanced robotic solutions, with primary revenue derived from its Subsea Robotics division that deploys Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for offshore drilling operations and subsea hardware deployment.

The company operates a diversified business model serving multiple end markets, including offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment, generating revenue through equipment sales, robotics deployment, and specialized engineering services.

Oceaneering's primary customers include major offshore energy operators, oil and gas exploration companies, and defense contractors, with a global client base spanning both established and emerging energy markets.

Oceaneering International, established in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global leader in subsea robotics and specialized engineering services. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its proprietary ROV technology, extensive subsea expertise, and diversified service offerings across multiple high-value industrial sectors. With TTM revenue of $2.9 billion and net income of $350.1 million, Oceaneering demonstrates strong operational performance and market positioning in the specialized offshore services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s worth noting here that this was a real choice in the sense that there were no options, no tax withholding, and no pre-set trading plans involved (at least according to the Form 4 filing), so this was seemingly just the commercial chief selling a third of his direct stake outright across a tight $46.60 to $46.96 range, days after Oceaneering reported earnings. That makes it worth a closer look than a routine vesting event, though the shares still sit around 40% below their 2013 peak even after a huge run this past year, so this does seem like an executive taking money off the table after a rally, rather than one fleeing a broken business.



The quarter he sold into was a strong one. Oceaneering grew second-quarter revenue 10% to $768 million and posted adjusted EBITDA of $115 million, its highest since 2015, with every segment growing except its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions unit. CEO Rod Larson said the company "delivered a strong second quarter" that exceeded the top of its guidance.” Ultimately, for long-term investors, the lone weak segment seems like a good one to watch relative to the outperformance of the other units. Oceaneering raised full-year guidance on broad subsea and offshore strength, but softness in that one unit, hurt by Middle East uncertainty, could end up pulling down the overall strength.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.