Is Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Oceaneering International (OII). OII is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.81, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.66. Over the last 12 months, OII's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.36 and as low as 8.77, with a median of 13.41.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that OII has a P/CF ratio of 8.17. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.64. Over the past year, OII's P/CF has been as high as 13.09 and as low as 5.73, with a median of 8.26.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Oceaneering International's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OII is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

