Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oceaneering International (OII) closed at $23.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oilfield services company had gained 30.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Oceaneering International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 328.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $601.86 million, up 14.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $2.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +261.29% and +11.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oceaneering International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.07% higher. Oceaneering International is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Oceaneering International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.83.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.