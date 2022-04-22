Oceaneering International (OII) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (Symbol: OII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.52, changing hands as low as $13.47 per share. Oceaneering International, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OII's low point in its 52 week range is $9.93 per share, with $18.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.