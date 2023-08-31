Oceaneering International (OII) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 23.46

The average one-year price target for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has been revised to 23.46 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 22.15 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.87% from the latest reported closing price of 23.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oceaneering International. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OII is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 111,129K shares. The put/call ratio of OII is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,066K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,312K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,174K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,184K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OII by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,882K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,328K shares, representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OII by 125.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,138K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,082K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,102K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,330K shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OII by 90.09% over the last quarter.

Oceaneering International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry. The Company offers services and products in remotely operated vehicles, mobile offshore production systems, engineering and product management, manned diving, and other deep water applications. Oceaneering also serves the defense and aerospace industries.

