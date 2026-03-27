Oceaneering International (OII) Price Target Increased by 17.76% to 32.13

The average one-year price target for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has been revised to $32.13 / share. This is an increase of 17.76% from the prior estimate of $27.28 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.59% from the latest reported closing price of $36.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oceaneering International. This is an decrease of 303 owner(s) or 47.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OII is 0.11%, an increase of 38.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.06% to 101,023K shares. The put/call ratio of OII is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 7,427K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,702K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OII by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors holds 3,947K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company.

Earnest Partners holds 3,792K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%.

American Century Companies holds 3,608K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,643K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,335K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,540K shares , representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 6.92% over the last quarter.

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