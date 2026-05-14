Oceaneering International (OII) Price Target Increased by 11.90% to 35.96

The average one-year price target for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has been revised to $35.96 / share. This is an increase of 11.90% from the prior estimate of $32.13 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $40.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.50% from the latest reported closing price of $38.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oceaneering International. This is an decrease of 220 owner(s) or 37.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OII is 0.09%, an increase of 54.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.45% to 116,326K shares. The put/call ratio of OII is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,579K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company.

Brown Advisory holds 7,427K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,702K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OII by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,479K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors holds 3,947K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company.

Earnest Partners holds 3,792K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%.

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