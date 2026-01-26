Is Oceaneering International (OII) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Oceaneering International (OII) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Oceaneering International is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Oceaneering International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, OII has moved about 21.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 15.3%. This means that Oceaneering International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (SMNEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.5%.

In Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Oceaneering International belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.4% this year, meaning that OII is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. This 47-stock industry is currently ranked #160. The industry has moved +40% year to date.

Oceaneering International and Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (SMNEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.