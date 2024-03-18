Oceaneering International (OII) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oceaneering International (OII) closed at $21.79 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 1.18% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oceaneering International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.25, marking a 400% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $629.05 million, up 17.14% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.50 per share and a revenue of $2.62 billion, signifying shifts of +87.5% and +8.21%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oceaneering International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.32% downward. Oceaneering International presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Oceaneering International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.33.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.