Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Oceaneering International Carry?

As you can see below, Oceaneering International had US$740.0m of debt at September 2021, down from US$805.6m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$454.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$285.6m.

How Strong Is Oceaneering International's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:OII Debt to Equity History January 10th 2022

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Oceaneering International had liabilities of US$451.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$981.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$454.4m in cash and US$547.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$430.7m.

Oceaneering International has a market capitalization of US$1.28b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Oceaneering International has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.4 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 1.5 times the interest expense. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. Notably, Oceaneering International made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$55m in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Oceaneering International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Oceaneering International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Oceaneering International was the fact that it seems able to convert EBIT to free cash flow confidently. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. In particular, interest cover gives us cold feet. Considering this range of data points, we think Oceaneering International is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Oceaneering International you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

