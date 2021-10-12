Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after glancing at the trends within Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Oceaneering International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = US$19m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$480m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Oceaneering International has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 4.2%.

NYSE:OII Return on Capital Employed October 12th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Oceaneering International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Oceaneering International.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE at Oceaneering International is showing some signs of weakness. The company used to generate 10% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 44% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

Our Take On Oceaneering International's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 45% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Oceaneering International that we think you should be aware of.

While Oceaneering International isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

