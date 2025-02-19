Oceaneering International Issues FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) issued a financial outlook for the full year 2025.

For the full year 2025, the company expects net income of $160 million to $190 million, consolidated EBITDA of $380 million to $430 million and free cash flow of $110 million to $130 million.

Capital expenditures are expected of $130 million to $140 million, inclusive of $15 million to $20 million related to implementation of a new ERP system.

"Looking into 2025 and beyond, I'm excited for our future. In 2025, our team will remain focused on growing the company and delivering on our plan that projects growth in revenue and operating income in each operating segment. During the year, we will continue to integrate and identify market expansion opportunities for Global Design Innovation Ltd., a U.K.-based provider of digital and software services, which we acquired in the fourth quarter. Our year-end backlog combined with our sales pipeline are foundational to driving growth in 2025, as reflected in our guidance for the year. However, due to the potential impacts of increased geopolitical uncertainties, we have adjusted the lower end of our guidance range for EBITDA."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.