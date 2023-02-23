Oceaneering International Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):

Earnings: $23.13 million in Q4 vs. -$38.81 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.23 in Q4 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.38 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $536.22 million in Q4 vs. $466.71 million in the same period last year.

