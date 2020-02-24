Oceaneering International Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):

-Earnings: -$262.91 million in Q4 vs. -$64.14 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.66 in Q4 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.53 million or $0.03 per share for the period. -Revenue: $560.81 million in Q4 vs. $495.09 million in the same period last year.

