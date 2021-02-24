Oceaneering International Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):

-Earnings: -$25.00 million in Q4 vs. -$262.91 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.25 in Q4 vs. -$2.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 million or $0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.20 per share -Revenue: $424.26 million in Q4 vs. $560.81 million in the same period last year.

