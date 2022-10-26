Oceaneering International Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):

Earnings: $18.30 million in Q3 vs. -$7.37 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.18 in Q3 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.70 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $559.67 million in Q3 vs. $466.81 million in the same period last year.

