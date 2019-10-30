Oceaneering International Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):

-Earnings: -$25.52 million in Q3 vs. -$65.98 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.26 in Q3 vs. -$0.67 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$29.71 million or -$0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.22 per share -Revenue: $497.65 million in Q3 vs. $519.30 million in the same period last year.

