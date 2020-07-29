Oceaneering International Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):

-Earnings: -$24.79 million in Q2 vs. -$35.18 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$14.24 million or -$0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.21 per share -Revenue: $427.22 million in Q2 vs. $495.78 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.