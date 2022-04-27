Oceaneering International Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):

Earnings: -$19.21 million in Q1 vs. -$9.37 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q1 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.41 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $446.16 million in Q1 vs. $437.55 million in the same period last year.

